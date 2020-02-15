The Road Transport and Safety Agency has with immediate effect revoked Driving Licences for 46 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol contrary to the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.
Late last year, the RTSA warned of the revocation of Driving Licences for motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol.
Facts are that on dates between 23rd December 2019 and 3rd January 2020, the said drivers did drive on public roads, under the influence of alcohol contrary to Section 157 of the Road Traffic Act number 11 of 2002.
The Agency is evoking the provisions of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002, which empowers the Director to revoke a Driving Licence for any driver that seems to be a danger to the public.
The RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda is of the view that the drivers conduct renders them unfit to drive a motor vehicle from the point of view of the safety of the public.
Meanwhile, the Agency has also revoked Driving Licences for five Public Service Vehicle drivers for violating the provisions of Statutory Instrument number 76 of 2016 that prohibits Public Service Vehicles from moving between 21:00 hours and 05:00 hours.
This is according to a statement issued by issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.
Where is the limit in Zambia? In Germany tolerance levels vary from 0.5 – 0.3 promille which is equivalent to 1 -2 pints of beer but zero tolerance for young drivers who have just got their licences. Licences are not just revoked anyhow, the normal procedure is a penalty fee, followed by compulsory correctional driving lessons with the aim to eventually give you back your licence. If, however, an accident is caused under the influence of alcohol leading to loss of lives, the consequences are harsh and revocation will follow.
In Germany you can lose your drivers license if you are seen riding a bicycle drunk. That’s how strict they are. LOL
Good development. As a person who has first hand experienced terrible accidents due to careless drivers, I appreciate this gesture. Accidents have a long lasting impact on those involved. I hope this is the beginning of something good. We need law and order in our country. Already with these gassing around taking place, I am proposing to the president and cabinet that they introduce CCTV cameras through our all public areas in major cities of our country. We need to keep an eye on activities 24/7. Kz
SOME OF US DRIVE WELL WHEN DRUNK!!! REVOCATION OF DRIVER’S LICENSE IS NOT A WELCOME MOVE TO ME AT ALL.A LOT OF THESE TOP OFFICIALS DRIVE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.I KNOW THEM,I CANNOT JUST MENTION THEIR NAMES!!!
What about drunken police officer on duty? I found a very drunk policeman drinking spirits ‘JUNTA’ on duty at the front desk at Emmasdale police station
I hope the have revoke for one Kaizer Zulu and Zindaba Soko. These are on record for Drunk driving.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and other has be tolerated since we got Independence. We have accepted this kind of behavior just like we have accepted living with cockroaches. We have accepted having a girlfriend or a boyfriend when you are a married man or woman. We are all corrupt and liars. We dont lie to others but to ourselves as well. Let us accept our problems first before we can start solving them in this nation of sinners.
How can you just revoke a license just like that is that not the court that do it? Maybe these people are not well versed with the law….you have the likes of Brain Mushimba and Zindaba Soko would were driving dangerously and they got away with it not a mention of any alcohol test.
*…who were driving dangerously
Fair enough, but like @Chale said, there should be limit. Fines, suspensions for 6 months or 1 year. Sending to rehab as punishment.
Not these PF judgements, how do you just kill 46 drunk drivers? This why they jail gay men for 18 years for just fuvking each other.
Excellent action by RTSA! People should not drink and drive. This blasé attitude around drink driving has caused many accidents and resulted in numerous unwarranted deaths on Zambian roads. Random breathalyser checks are definitely a great move forward. There should also be stringent testing of road safety knowledge before people are issued driving licences.