The Road Transport and Safety Agency has with immediate effect revoked Driving Licences for 46 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol contrary to the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.
Late last year, the RTSA warned of the revocation of Driving Licences for motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol.
Facts are that on dates between 23rd December 2019 and 3rd January 2020, the said drivers did drive on public roads, under the influence of alcohol contrary to Section 157 of the Road Traffic Act number 11 of 2002.
The Agency is evoking the provisions of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002, which empowers the Director to revoke a Driving Licence for any driver that seems to be a danger to the public.
The RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda is of the view that the drivers conduct renders them unfit to drive a motor vehicle from the point of view of the safety of the public.
Meanwhile, the Agency has also revoked Driving Licences for five Public Service Vehicle drivers for violating the provisions of Statutory Instrument number 76 of 2016 that prohibits Public Service Vehicles from moving between 21:00 hours and 05:00 hours.
This is according to a statement issued by issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.
Where is the limit in Zambia? In Germany tolerance levels vary from 0.5 – 0.3 promille which is equivalent to 1 -2 pints of beer but zero tolerance for young drivers who have just got their licences. Licences are not just revoked anyhow, the normal procedure is a penalty fee, followed by compulsory correctional driving lessons with the aim to eventually give you back your licence. If, however, an accident is caused under the influence of alcohol leading to loss of lives, the consequences are harsh and revocation will follow.
Good development. As a person who has first hand experienced terrible accidents due to careless drivers, I appreciate this gesture. Accidents have a long lasting impact on those involved. I hope this is the beginning of something good. We need law and order in our country. Already with these gassing around taking place, I am proposing to the president and cabinet that they introduce CCTV cameras through our all public areas in major cities of our country. We need to keep an eye on activities 24/7. Kz