1.8 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 15, 2020
type here...
General News

RTSA revokes licences of drunk drivers

By editor
33 views
2
General News RTSA revokes licences of drunk drivers
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Road Transport and Safety Agency has with immediate effect revoked Driving Licences for 46 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol contrary to the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

Late last year, the RTSA warned of the revocation of Driving Licences for motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Facts are that on dates between 23rd December 2019 and 3rd January 2020, the said drivers did drive on public roads, under the influence of alcohol contrary to Section 157 of the Road Traffic Act number 11 of 2002.

The Agency is evoking the provisions of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002, which empowers the Director to revoke a Driving Licence for any driver that seems to be a danger to the public.

The RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda is of the view that the drivers conduct renders them unfit to drive a motor vehicle from the point of view of the safety of the public.

Meanwhile, the Agency has also revoked Driving Licences for five Public Service Vehicle drivers for violating the provisions of Statutory Instrument number 76 of 2016 that prohibits Public Service Vehicles from moving between 21:00 hours and 05:00 hours.

This is according to a statement issued by issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]
Previous articleThe UPND is working to put an end to political tribal discussions

2 COMMENTS

  1. Where is the limit in Zambia? In Germany tolerance levels vary from 0.5 – 0.3 promille which is equivalent to 1 -2 pints of beer but zero tolerance for young drivers who have just got their licences. Licences are not just revoked anyhow, the normal procedure is a penalty fee, followed by compulsory correctional driving lessons with the aim to eventually give you back your licence. If, however, an accident is caused under the influence of alcohol leading to loss of lives, the consequences are harsh and revocation will follow.

  2. Good development. As a person who has first hand experienced terrible accidents due to careless drivers, I appreciate this gesture. Accidents have a long lasting impact on those involved. I hope this is the beginning of something good. We need law and order in our country. Already with these gassing around taking place, I am proposing to the president and cabinet that they introduce CCTV cameras through our all public areas in major cities of our country. We need to keep an eye on activities 24/7. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 2

RTSA revokes licences of drunk drivers

The Road Transport and Safety Agency has with immediate effect revoked Driving Licences for 46 motorists for driving under...
Read more
Feature Politics

The UPND is working to put an end to political tribal discussions

editor - 2
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member During our most recent Press Conferences held at the party Secretariat, the UPND made it unequivocally clear, that the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Reinstate UNZALARU, resolve conflict with union amicably, Oxfam urges government

Chief Editor - 12
International development organization Oxfam says it regrets that the government has terminated the recognition agreement between the University of Zambia (UNZA) and the University...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kalusha Fails FAZ Integrity Test For March 28 FAZ Elections

sports - 27
Kalusha Bwalya has failed the integrity test in his bid to stand for the FAZ presidency during the March 28 elective annual general meeting. The...
Read more
Feature Sports

Top Three Races Heats Up on Saturday

sports - 1
The battle for number one in the top three heats up this Saturday with Green Eagles hoping to maintain their slender lead at the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka’s Los Angeles Road Renamed to Kalusha Bwalya Road

General News Chief Editor - 24
Lusaka City Council (LCC) has unveiled Kalusha Bwalya Road formerly known as Los Angeles Road. The road sign was unveiled today by Lusaka Province Minister...
Read more

There is no evidence of ritual killings in Zambia – Deputy Inspector General Kapeso

General News editor - 25
Zambia Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations Bonny Kapeso has said there are no ritual killings happening on the Copperbelt and in Lusaka or...
Read more

National Development Planning Ministry dispels false Census reports

General News editor - 6
It has come to our attention that some unscrupulous people are circulating fake advertisements and attributing the same to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats)....
Read more

Kanyama Compound residents apprehend two suspects allegedly behind gassing houses

General News Chief Editor - 22
Residents in Kanyama Compound in the early hours of today apprehended two suspects alleged to be behind the gassing of houses and descended on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]