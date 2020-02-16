-3 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Forest Rangers Dent Nkana’s League Title Dreams

By sports
Nkana’s title hopes were questioned on Saturday at home when Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 in Kitwe and get rewarded with top spot on the FAZ Super Division log.

A 68th minute penulty converted by Adams Zikiru after Nkana goalkeeper Allan Chibwe fouled Webster Muzaza to hand Nkana their second home defeat this season after losing 3-2 there to Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on September 22.

The lost also saw unconvincing Nkana continue extend their winless league run to three games in which they have collected just 2 points.

Nkana Stay third on 39 points, two behind Forest who enjoy a rare spot in the sun at number one.

And it may be a Ndola one, two that situation should defending champions Zesco United beat mid-table Power Dynamos in their Week 4 game in Kitwe.

That fixture has suffered repeated rescheduling since September due to Zesco ‘s CAF Champions League engagements that end this month.

Zesco are fourth on 38 points and victory will also push Nkana out of the top four continental spots with the races heating up with twelve games left.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles dropped from first to second on 41 points after surviving a scare at home where they rallied to draw 2-2 with improving Lumwana Radiants.

Anos Tembo put Eagles ahead on the stroke of halftime but Dominic Changwa scored a brace in the 52nd and 72nd minutes to put 12th placed Lumwana in the lead.

Eagles had their robust midfielder Amity Shepande to thank with an 88th minute equalizer to save the 2019 season runners up from suffering their first home loss this term.

2019 /2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 21
15/02/2020
Nkana 0- Forest Rangers 1
Buildcon 0 – Kabwe Warriors 2
Lusaka Dynamos 2 – Green Buffaloes2
KYSA 0- Zanaco 0
Red Arrows 1 – Napsa Stars 0
Nkwazi 2 – Nakambala Leopards 0
Green Eagles 2- Lumwana Radiants 2
16/02/2020
-Independence Stadium, Solwezi
15h00:Kansanshi Dynamos – Mufulira Wanderers
-Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe
15h00:Power Dynamos – Zesco United

