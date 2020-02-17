Patriotic Front National Mobilization Deputy Chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is not the best person to rule Zambia.

Speaking the PF’s interactive forum on Sunday afternoon, Mr. Mwamba, who described his experience in the UPND as bad, said he was just used and was never consulted because Mr. Hichilema thinks he is the only one who can run the party and accused the UPND leader of having a questionable character and has something behind his back which he doubts can make him a good leader.

“I can tell you, I worked closely with him and I know who he is and I can assure the Zambian people that Mr. Hichilema is not the best person to lead this country because he has something behind his back. I am saying this in front of cameras and you, close to him, tell him that these are the views of GBM and I want to tell you the honest truth” Mr. Mwamba said.

“What kind of a person who eats alone. I have never eaten with him” Mr. Mwamba said, emphasizing that the party under Mr. Hichilema will not go anywhere unless maybe under a different leader and described him as a loser and wondered why all his vice presidents have left him.

He said contrary to the UPND’s politics of propaganda, the PF has transformed Zambia saying his accusations and attacks on the PF when he was in UPND was just mere politicking to gain popularity further reaffirming that the PF is here to stay because of the development which has been done in various parts of the country.

Mr Mwamba said that the current socio-economic challenges due to climatic challenges will not last and anticipates a drastic reduction of mealie meal prices and load shedding due to favourable rainfall as well as President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to transform Zambia.

On accusations that he rejoined PF to save his businesses, Mr. Mwamba said he has never depended on government to survive but simply because of passion for PF and vowed not to ask for a government contract to survive.

Asked if he would accept a position to serve in government, Mr. Mwamba, however, said if circumstances allow he would accept it as long as it to the service of the country and if the party deems it fit that he can deliver in a certain portfolio.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwamba has said that Republican President Edgar Lungu means well for the country and that things might be tough now but the nation should understand that the President is on the right track adding that very soon the challenges the country is passing through will be things of the past.

Mr Mwamba charged that the opposition is trying hard to paint a bad image about the President and the PF but his good work has surely spoken for him.

He said his Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has continued to show good leadership by embracing everyone and preaching love and togetherness among everyone.

“President Lungu does not forget his friends and never keeps grudges, the lesson I am learning from him is to love and embrace people,” Mr. Mwamba said.

And Mr. Mwamba has urged the government to dig deeper regarding the gassing incidents happening around the country emphasizing that there are certain characters that want to discredit the PF as if they have not delivered development when in fact not and offered that he would share some information in confidence with the security wings regarding the matter.

Mr. Mwamba charged that criminals behind the gassing of the innocent citizens will be caught up by the law and they will be punished.

He added that they are certain people who want to do anything to make the PF government look bad but has challenge them that instead of preaching hate to show the people the development the President has brought in his reign.

