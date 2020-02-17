Patriotic Front National Mobilization Deputy Chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is not the best person to rule Zambia.
Speaking the PF’s interactive forum on Sunday afternoon, Mr. Mwamba, who described his experience in the UPND as bad, said he was just used and was never consulted because Mr. Hichilema thinks he is the only one who can run the party and accused the UPND leader of having a questionable character and has something behind his back which he doubts can make him a good leader.
“I can tell you, I worked closely with him and I know who he is and I can assure the Zambian people that Mr. Hichilema is not the best person to lead this country because he has something behind his back. I am saying this in front of cameras and you, close to him, tell him that these are the views of GBM and I want to tell you the honest truth” Mr. Mwamba said.
“What kind of a person who eats alone. I have never eaten with him” Mr. Mwamba said, emphasizing that the party under Mr. Hichilema will not go anywhere unless maybe under a different leader and described him as a loser and wondered why all his vice presidents have left him.
He said contrary to the UPND’s politics of propaganda, the PF has transformed Zambia saying his accusations and attacks on the PF when he was in UPND was just mere politicking to gain popularity further reaffirming that the PF is here to stay because of the development which has been done in various parts of the country.
Mr Mwamba said that the current socio-economic challenges due to climatic challenges will not last and anticipates a drastic reduction of mealie meal prices and load shedding due to favourable rainfall as well as President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to transform Zambia.
On accusations that he rejoined PF to save his businesses, Mr. Mwamba said he has never depended on government to survive but simply because of passion for PF and vowed not to ask for a government contract to survive.
Asked if he would accept a position to serve in government, Mr. Mwamba, however, said if circumstances allow he would accept it as long as it to the service of the country and if the party deems it fit that he can deliver in a certain portfolio.
Meanwhile, Mr Mwamba has said that Republican President Edgar Lungu means well for the country and that things might be tough now but the nation should understand that the President is on the right track adding that very soon the challenges the country is passing through will be things of the past.
Mr Mwamba charged that the opposition is trying hard to paint a bad image about the President and the PF but his good work has surely spoken for him.
He said his Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has continued to show good leadership by embracing everyone and preaching love and togetherness among everyone.
“President Lungu does not forget his friends and never keeps grudges, the lesson I am learning from him is to love and embrace people,” Mr. Mwamba said.
And Mr. Mwamba has urged the government to dig deeper regarding the gassing incidents happening around the country emphasizing that there are certain characters that want to discredit the PF as if they have not delivered development when in fact not and offered that he would share some information in confidence with the security wings regarding the matter.
Mr. Mwamba charged that criminals behind the gassing of the innocent citizens will be caught up by the law and they will be punished.
He added that they are certain people who want to do anything to make the PF government look bad but has challenge them that instead of preaching hate to show the people the development the President has brought in his reign.
HH is the best person for the job, His record speaks for itself. Edgar may be a good person, but the job of president is too big for him, considering he failed at all his previous jobs and had to be deregistered by LAZ fro stealing from a client.
Every time this man opens his mouth on TV I tune to another channel. The most shameless politician of the moment. PF be careful with this man. He’s a fake member. Remember the most dangerous person in the world is a fake friend
Mr GBM, let the Zambians judge for themselves, I don’t think you are the best person to say such. I believe HH messed up his chances in 2016 when he picked you as his running mate and that cost him votes.
Bootlicker and fat for nothing. His a hypocrite with little between the ears.
Yayayaya! Listen to the accusation, ati, “He eats alone.” is that all you have got after more than 2 years? I was expecting huge revelations for a person who worked close with him. Frankly, I can live with a person who eats alone as long as they don’t eat my share. On HH behaving as if he knows everything, well, nothing new there. I accuse people of the same, and they accuse me of the same. In short HH’s crimes are not crimes at all.
well done GBM keep it up big man laka.
Obatala you speak of record, which record are you talking about?
GBM is saying the truth and that is very right HH cant rule this country look at his cabinet that he as formed total southerners and some one today says PF is tribal,mmmmmmmm people be serious with politics.GBM I salute you keep it up we need people like you not people keep grudges with hinden agenders for the sake getting to plot God doent work like that.
What kind of a man who eat alone ,GBM wondered? He goes on to say HH has a questionable character,GBM stated…
Also GBM said the security wings should dig deeper into the issue of gassing emphasizing there some characters behind it..
He said that HH is not a best man lead this country as he claim that they know each.
UPND won’t survive in 2021 general elections.I have seen several changes in politics this year.
Maybe the influence of his Anglo American conglomerates that will always try to bring regime change on the expense of national unrest like what is happening today.However,an article was released by PF media team on how the main opposition political party engage the London Analytica to help the rigging of elections using biased campaigns methods like abuse of…
Ba Boss Ba GBM you are a man keep it up you have a long way to go in politics and soon you will get it…….. you can articulate issues ,well done big man.