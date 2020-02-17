A photo has surfaced of HH and his wife Mutinta having lunch together with GBM and his wife Chama at GBM’s home in Johannesburg in South Africa.

This follows Mr. Mwamba’s accusations at the PF interactive forum that he had never shared a meal with the UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

“I was his vice but I never ate with him. After campaigns I eat with President Lungu. HH eats alone and moves with water in his armpits. I wonder what he is so scared of, when President Lungu who has the instruments of power eats with people.

I eat fritters with President Lungu and I know HH loves ifitumbuya too except he eats them from his bedroom. What kind of a leader is he who eats in privacy and away from his people.

HH is bitter and he himself doesn’t know why he is so bitter

“What kind of a person who eats alone. I have never eaten with him” Mr. Mwamba said, emphasizing that the party under Mr. Hichilema will not go anywhere unless maybe under a different leader and described him as a loser and wondered why all his vice presidents have left him.

“I can tell you, I worked closely with him and I know who he is and I can assure the Zambian people that Mr. Hichilema is not the best person to lead this country because he has something behind his back. I am saying this in front of cameras and you, close to him, tell him that these are the views of GBM and I want to tell you the honest truth” Mr. Mwamba said.

