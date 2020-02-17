-4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 17, 2020
FAZ Clarifies Ethics, Electoral Committee Misrepresentation

By Chief Editor
2
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to set the record straight following a story that appeared in the Sunday Mail of February 16, 2020, under the headline “It Wasn’t Me-Ethics, Electoral Committee Offer Differing Accounts”.

FAZ wishes to state from the outset that the author of the said story, Mr Alex Basopo Njobvu is a candidate in the forthcoming elections as chairperson under Lusaka Province.
The author called the Ethics Committee chairperson Mr. Kephas Katongo seeking clarity over his candidature and regrettably went ahead to publish the contents of an informal conversation that was a mix of vernacular and English.

FAZ may within its constitutional provisions seek remedial measures against Mr. Basopo’s conduct who as a FAZ member as well as a practicing journalist has an obligation to act above board.

Mr. Katongo made it very clear as is stipulated in the FAZ constitution that the Ethics Committee and Electoral Committee do work in tandem in the interest of having a smooth running election.

The FAZ Electoral Code does make it clear in Article 7 (1) the eligibility criteria for the positions to be filled within the relevant bodies of FAZ are defined in the relevant positions of the statutes of FAZ.

3) The Electoral Committee shall publish the full list of eligibility criteria (with reference to the relevant provisions of the statutes of FAZ), as well as the documents to be provided for each of the positions within the deadlines stipulated in the statutes of FAZ.

The FAZ Electoral Code in Article 8 (5) clearly stipulates the role of the Ethics Committee, “In parallel, the Ethics Committee shall carry out the integrity checks to the respective candidatures for the Executive Committee and shall inform its decision to the Electoral Committee within three days of the deadline for their submission.”
It is therefore surprising that despite FAZ having clearly spelt out the electoral roadmap repeatedly with the rules and regulations around the elections there is still a sustained subtle campaign to discredit the process.

The Ethics Committee does not wish to rid itself of the responsibility charged on it as regards the integrity test conducted on all candidates. It must however, be noted that there other criteria for validating nominations other than the integrity test.

FAZ wishes to advise the media to remain impartial in their coverage of the electoral process.

The FAZ doors remain open to provide all the necessary information around the elections.

FAZ is happy that the FIFA approved and FAZ extraordinary general meeting (EGM) endorsed roadmap on 1st February, 2020 is firmly on course with all the strict legal procedures adhered to.

For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Sydney Mungala
A/COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

  1. I dont have much faith in the current FAZ. But in the case of Kalusha the moment that noisy cadre Lusamba cum President of Lusaka supported him then one is inclined to think that there is some integrity in the ethics committee. Kalusha has to disassociate himself from negative support that can lower his esteem in the eyes of the public. Please party cadres keep away from football, our beloved game is not for party cadres. Cadres stick to your politicians, where integrity doesn’t count for much.

