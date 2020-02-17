By Rev Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

Heavenly Father, we approach your throne with contrition and repentance as a nation.

We have sinned against you as individuals, as families and as a nation. We have honored and worshiped other gods besides you. We have bent our knees before idols and witchcraft. We have sought for power from evil spirits and have indulged in human sacrifice for the purposes of acquiring power. As a result, you have turned your back against us and closed your ears from hearing our cries.

You have given us up to the cravings of the flesh and we have become a danger to ourselves. Poverty has continued to spread as a cancer. We are a heavily indebted country with no easy way of escape. We are

divided along tribal lines and the church is mostly silent on issues that really matter to the common man on the streets.

Today, the 16th of February 2020, as a nation, we come in humility to repent for our evil ways. We ask for your mercy and forgiveness. We ask you Lord, to give us another chance to amend our ways. We ask for your power to help us live up to our confession today.

You have promised us in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, seek my face and turn away from their wicked ways……

I shall heal their land.”

We pray for the healing of our land. Cleanse it from all influence of satanism, occultism, witchcraft, sorcery and all forms of evil. Execute judgement on all those who perpetrate these evils in our land. Expose them and remove them by your power. Let Zambia be Saved. We paralyze and prohibit the forces of evil from interfering with the plans you have for our country.

Father, we thank you for exposing the vices of evil that have characterized the politics of our nation. We thank you for the holy anger that you have given to Zambians in general to fight for their nation. Lord see how your people have responded to this call to prayer. From all provinces of our nation. From all our 73 tribes, from all denominational backgrounds. Both rich and poor. Both white and black. Both from the ruling party and opposition parties. Lord, now that you have exposed the once hidden witchcraft, incline now your ear to our cry and heal our land. Let righteousness exalt our nation from this day forward.

In the name of Jesus’ Christ, we now decree that Zambian politics shall be established in righteousness, and upon the values of the Christian faith in line with our identity as a Christian nation. We decree that no person, who draws power from the dark forces of hell shall ever rule this country. We decree that the eyes of every Zambian be opened to always choose righteousness above evil. We decree that the spirit of the dead which has cast a spell of sleep on Zambians be broken today in the name of Jesus. Zambians shall henceforth make intelligent and informed decisions on behalf of future generations. We further agree that love and unity shall become the national song for all Zambians.

Today, we stop and prohibit all ritual killers and issue a heavenly restraining order against them. They shall not function as we have disempowered them and they now remain ineffective and impotent. Their powers shall no longer make them invisible or turn into animals within the borders of our nation. Those who fly at night in order to take human life, from today, their flying powers are withdrawn through the efficacious blood of Jesus Christ.

We restrain the wholesale killings of suspects without judicial process. We pray for the police and the security wings that they execute their responsibilities with vigor in the fear of God. We pray for the President of Zambia, Mr Edgar LUNGU and his Government to take responsibility and do all that is necessary to keep Zambians safe. We pray for the church to rise up and be the guiding light to the nation by being brave to freely condemn the evil which has injured our prospects of development.

We now invoke the power of the blood of Jesus on our nation. The death angel has no access to our families and our nation because of the blood of the perfect lamb of God, Jesus Christ. Father, when you see the blood of your son on us, protect us from the assault of the angel of death. We now restore peace and order in the nation. The enemy has been defeated. The blood has prevailed and Zambia shall be saved.

We send the ritual killers into confusion. They shall now start to kill each other until the land is cleansed.

Zambia shall become a praise to the nations. Zambia is United. Zambia is prosperous and Zambia’s leading position amongst the nations of the world is now restored.

We decree it while upholding the efficacy of the blood of Jesus as our weapon of warfare.

In Jesus’ name we Pray.

Amen.

