Monday, February 17, 2020
General News

No movement of heavy vehicles at Kacholola near Luangwa Bridge after part of road is washed off

By Chief Editor
Government has suspended the movement of heavy vehicles at Kacholola area near Luagwa because part of the great east road has been damaged by the floods.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe and the Road Development Agency officials checked on the washed away area Sunday evening.

Mr. Mwale said that the road would be worked on in three days time and business would resume normally .

Mr. Mwale attributed incident to an oversight by the contractor who forgot to replace old calvets with concrete new ones, leaving the road vulnerable to flash floods.

Mr Mwale has since indicated that RDA would inspect other flood prone areas to avoid incidents of such nature.

“The situation has arisen because when we were working on this road. This point the culverts weren’t changed you know and most of the crossing points had the culverts changed and concrete culverts put up in most water prone areas . So because of too much water and force the culverts were washed away and left the road suspended so because of that,it is very risky to have heavy loads to pass on top of the road” Mr. Mwale stated.

“So we are stopping all trucks from passing here we will allow small cars those that are not so heavy…Buses will have to offload, let people disembark, walk and get back on another bus across but this will only happen if it doesn’t rain again once it rains and there is a lot of water we will have to asses the situation we don’t want to risk anyone’s life here and going forward police officers will be able to man this place and determine which vehicle should be able to pass,” he added.

He further indicated that Mr. Kabwe had already arranged with RDA to ensure that baily bridges that were destined for Mambwe from Mongu be mounted at Kacholola on grounds that it was a bigger calamity.

  1. No normally built road can stand water without sufficient drainage. I thought our RDA would know this better as they supervise road construction, or is RDA the one supervised by road contractors?

  3. The effects of nature cannot be tamed. This is unfortunate event. Even in the UK they had storm Dennis this weekend which led to destruction and even landslides. So it is very childish for the two dull people above to blame this on pf. This is why you lose elections. Pobo

  4. RDA inspectorate unit is a letdown. Why do they signoff on such shambolic projects ? Cyclones are becoming common in Mozambique so it’s tym to change Construction specs. Some roads take months just to have road markings done…!!!

