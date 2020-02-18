The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has announced that construction works on the damaged part of the great east road at Kacholola area in Nyimba may be completed on Friday.

This follows the arrival of new bailey bridges from Mongu on Tuesday.

DMMU National coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe has however stated that the road will be closed to pave way for the commencement of construction works Wednesday noon .

Mr. Kabwe indicated that this implies that even small cars will not be allowed to move to and from the province until works are completed.

“By tomorrow we are closing completely when we start working so that we are able to finish this project within two days . Latest Friday we should be able to handover the Bridge to the Provincial administration together with the road users .

What is important is the commitment from government that His Excellency the President wants to ensure that trade and Commerce continues to flow . This is a very economical road which is important to the nation including you truck drivers play a very important role to the economic development .” He stated.

Mr. Kabwe has since delivered tents and other logistics to be used by those working site .

“Government through DMMU we’ve provided some tents that you are going to use . Water has already come we should be able to give you to use for the next three days so what is important is to encourage your friends not to come here those who are coming from Lusaka let them be in Luangwa those who are coming from Chipata let them be in Nyimba until Friday then we can open the road “ He added.

Meanwhile Nyimba Council Chairperson Macson Kapanta has since appreciated government for the quick intervention.

“As a mayor for Nyimba I just want to appreciate Government for the quick response . I know our colleagues have a lot of challenges here but at lease with your response finally you have brought the Bridges , I think as a local authority we appreciate and our appeal to our drivers is to exercise a lot of patience because Government is a listening Government .” Mr. Kapanta stated .

