Zanaco’s six match unbeaten league run is in the dock again on Wednesday when they host Red Arrows in a Lusaka derby clash at Sunset Stadium.

The match is Zanaco’s penultimate league fixture before they host Egyptian club Pyramids on March 1 in a 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal, first leg match in Lusaka.

Zanaco comes into the derby on the back of five wins and one draw in league action under Chris Kaunda since he took charge in early January following the dismissal of Mumamba Numba.

The Bankers run has seen them crawl out of the relegation zone and up to 11th on 29 points.

A win on Wednesday will see Zanaco enter the top eight for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Arrows too have priority business to take care of on the day in what has so far been a start-stop 2020 that has seen them drift out of the top four as their continental qualification hopes look like they are losing momentum.

Arrows are currently sixth on 35 points, one behind fifth placed Napsa Stars.

A shock win over Zanaco will see them displace Napsa and move them a point behind Nkana and Zesco United who are fourth and third respectively.

But Arrows have not won away to Zanaco in the league since 2013 that has seen them take the short drive back to Nkoloma Stadium with four defeats and two draws.

Meanwhile , the game will also see this seasons golden boot contenders, Rodgers Kola from Zanaco who has 10 goals, and James Chamanga of Arrows who leads on 12 goals, duel in this rescheduled Week 17 fixture.

