President Edgar Lungu has accused those accusing government of orchestrating the gassing of people in several parts of the country of being mad.
In a Facebook post, President Lungu said those accusing government of being behind the gassing of its citizens are patients who deserve time in a mental asylum.
“How can government do such kind of a thing? If they have evidence of any government official involved let them report the matter to the police,” President Lungu stated.
He said the gassing of innocent citizens by criminals is very un-Zambian as its people are known to be peaceful and law abiding.
The Head of State has since called for calm among Citizens saying security wings are dealing with gassing activities in the country.
“Zambians can be assured that we will get to the bottom of this and perpetrators will be brought to justice to face the full wrath of the law. Let me also express my disappointment with some people accusing government of gassing its citizens in order to bring confusion in the country.”
“Let me once again warn criminals and anyone involved that the long arm of the law is not short to catch up with perpetrators. Your days are numbered!”
President Lungu called on Zambians to desist from descending on innocent people suspected to be behind the alleged gassing and allow the law enforcement officers to take charge.
“Every person has the right to life, and no one should take the life of a another regardless of the level of provocation,” he said.
Sobering comment. Lets now get to the bottom the matter. First and foremost, please reprimand your ministers from uttering nonsense by accusing the opposition without any evidence. GBM is one such vehicle bring the government into rebuke. He shouldn’t be this hungry for visibility.
What a childish response !! Imwe ba Mudala, go on radio TV and address the nation and show leadership, not to insult your people in this manner.
Look at this coward lazy Edgar issuing statements on Facebook when 13 of citizens have lost their lives due tension within his country…if this was a by -election he would be there for 4 working days dancing like a dingbat. Leadership is about reassuring your citizens with a live visual presence. You need to resign and let someone else take over in PF you are too weak as a leader Edgar. I doubt you are even making use of your new Political Adviser.
Kapoko – I am afraid this is our President ..what a disgrace.
That’s it?? That’s the response of the commander in chief?? A wishy washy Facebook comment!! My goodness!! Well that was reassuring!!
Now that people are pointing at PF as perpetrators that is when you come out to say something. How much more blood does the pf want spilled before they act? The rich through rituals are busy killing the poor and harvesting body parts from the poor, how much more do you want to thrive on innocent blood? The wrath of God is upon all leaders in Zambia and will make you account for all the blood spilled. Our country keeps cursing itself the more innocent blood is spilled. If not careful next year Zambia will be a Battle ground. All MP’s are useless, busy serving interest of one individual and neglecting the masses that actually ushered them into office how quickly we forget where our loyalty must be.
My name is Edgar Changwa Lungu I am the President of Zambia….really laughable…this is a guy who thinks being Head of State is about campaigning when he is supposed be a unifying force. I can wait to see the back of this waste of taxpayer’s money!!
This is why the natives believe Nigerian 419 morons like Seer 1 because genuine leadership is lacking in Chambia. You have some just happy with the title of H.E
Yaba!! Is that it???? Awwe shuwa this country and its leaders!!