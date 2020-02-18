President Edgar Lungu has accused those accusing government of orchestrating the gassing of people in several parts of the country of being mad.

In a Facebook post, President Lungu said those accusing government of being behind the gassing of its citizens are patients who deserve time in a mental asylum.

“How can government do such kind of a thing? If they have evidence of any government official involved let them report the matter to the police,” President Lungu stated.

He said the gassing of innocent citizens by criminals is very un-Zambian as its people are known to be peaceful and law abiding.

The Head of State has since called for calm among Citizens saying security wings are dealing with gassing activities in the country.

“Zambians can be assured that we will get to the bottom of this and perpetrators will be brought to justice to face the full wrath of the law. Let me also express my disappointment with some people accusing government of gassing its citizens in order to bring confusion in the country.”

“Let me once again warn criminals and anyone involved that the long arm of the law is not short to catch up with perpetrators. Your days are numbered!”

President Lungu called on Zambians to desist from descending on innocent people suspected to be behind the alleged gassing and allow the law enforcement officers to take charge.

“Every person has the right to life, and no one should take the life of a another regardless of the level of provocation,” he said.

