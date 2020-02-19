Chief Chanje of the Chewa speaking people of Chipangali District in Eastern Province has called an urgent meeting of all Headmen in Chikuwe and his Chiefdom over the increased cases of gassing in the two chiefdoms.

The traditional Leader who is a caretaker Chief in Chikuwe Chiefdom says the cases of gassing have in the last two weeks been on the increase in the two chiefdoms causing panic among villagers.

Chief Chanje said he is worried with the trend which has affected mostly school going children and people who are conducting the census mapping exercise.

He said the people conducting the Census mapping exercise are being beaten and their equipment stolen by villagers who are suspecting them of being behind the gassing of homes.

Chief Chanje said the meeting will help headmen to protect the people conducting the census mapping, an exercise he said is very important and should not be disturbed.

He lamented that failure to address the situation will affect the process as villagers are also removing the materials put on their doors by the people conducting the exercise.

Chief Chanje has urged President Edgar Lungu to use his constitutional powers to bring the gassing of people and their homes to an end.

