5.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Chief calls for calm as Census officials are beaten by villagers on suspicion of being gassing suspects

By editor
35 views
1
Rural News Chief calls for calm as Census officials are beaten by villagers on...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Chanje of the Chewa speaking people of Chipangali District in Eastern Province has called an urgent meeting of all Headmen in Chikuwe and his Chiefdom over the increased cases of gassing in the two chiefdoms.

The traditional Leader who is a caretaker Chief in Chikuwe Chiefdom says the cases of gassing have in the last two weeks been on the increase in the two chiefdoms causing panic among villagers.

Chief Chanje said he is worried with the trend which has affected mostly school going children and people who are conducting the census mapping exercise.

He said the people conducting the Census mapping exercise are being beaten and their equipment stolen by villagers who are suspecting them of being behind the gassing of homes.

Chief Chanje said the meeting will help headmen to protect the people conducting the census mapping, an exercise he said is very important and should not be disturbed.

He lamented that failure to address the situation will affect the process as villagers are also removing the materials put on their doors by the people conducting the exercise.

Chief Chanje has urged President Edgar Lungu to use his constitutional powers to bring the gassing of people and their homes to an end.

[Read 71 times, 71 reads today]
Previous articleHH calls on President Lungu to address the nation on the current situation

1 COMMENT

  1. Is it boredom or poverty causing mobs to beat people anyhow? How is it that people think there is an abundant supply of chemicals in Zambia that every JIM and Jack can have access to it. People don’t have food and yet we believe they can have gas(chemicals?)… I haven’t seen any pictures of these chemicals being sprayed in homes, all I see are mobs killing people.What has happened to peace loving Zambians?

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural Newseditor - 1

Chief calls for calm as Census officials are beaten by villagers on suspicion of being gassing suspects

Chief Chanje of the Chewa speaking people of Chipangali District in Eastern Province has called an urgent meeting of...
Read more
Headlines

HH calls on President Lungu to address the nation on the current situation

editor - 2
We are asking Mr Edgar Lungu to please face the citizens on national radio and television and address the nation on the current situation...
Read more
General News

Video circulating of animals being uplifted not Zambian – Kalembwe

editor - 0
The Ministry of Tourism and Arts says a video that was recently circulated on some online media platforms suggesting that animals are being airlifted...
Read more
Columns

“Gassing” : A well calculated act of terror – YALI

editor - 5
The Young African Leaders Initiative says the gassing of homes Zambians have endured in the last two months which started in Chingola on the...
Read more
General News

Blue coloration of water in Garden Park area due to illegal activities by residents – WARMA

editor - 1
The Water Resorces Management Authority says it is highly suspected that the blue colouration of water from shallow wells in Garden House area could...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

7 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing

Rural News editor - 1
Seven Zambian Fishermen have been arrested on lake Kariba in Siavonga District for illegal fishing activities by the Zambian marine security. Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore...
Read more

Lundazi bridge washed away after flash floods

Rural News editor - 11
Lundazi Bridge in Eastern Province has been washed away following the continued flash floods being experienced in the Eastern part of Zambia, the Road...
Read more

CTPD concerned with the involvement of Children and Women in Gold Mining in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has observed with concern the involvement of Children and Women in unconducive environments were Gold mining is...
Read more

Hailstorms destroy over 60 houses and maize fields in Samfya

Rural News editor - 5
Over 60 houses have collapsed in Samfya district of Luapula Province following a hailstorm and heavy rains that have left several families without food...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 24 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 71 times, 71 reads today]