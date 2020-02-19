0 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Videos and Audios

First Lady Breaks down over the Gassing of Innocent families

By Chief Editor
16
Chief Editor

16 COMMENTS

  1. It’s sad to see madam first lady cry. But I wish you cried to the gassing people tell them to stop gassing innocent people. If the continue gassing us so will we continue with mob justice. The Bible says” I help those who help themselves” so we can’t site and watch the gassing people finish us.

    2

  3. It is a plan by PF to postpone elections or jail opposition, that is they they are not deploying the army and thst is why their police and their caders have been ordered to disappear……..

    3

  4. Please don’t add fuel to this hysteria madam. Please don’t forget the innocent victims who have also been killed by evil mob justice gangs that are putting the peace of our nation to risk. Have these cases of gassing even been verified by labs at UNZA or CBU or the hospitals etc? What type of gas is being used? How many have actually died, no one seems to know all we hear are unverified rumours! We know how many innocent suspects have been killed by being burnt alive by these evil mob justice gangs, that is now over 20 people killed or attacked with several properties damaged. Bring in some sanity to this please we don’t want a civil war here as this behaviour from so called mob justice gangs is what we may see during the elections and it must be condemned now before it is too late.

    1

  8. @Ksgh
    If she is not the mother of the nation, then who is she? Learn to give respect. You may not like president Lungu and his family but the trueth is that he is the president.

  10. @Ksgh
    If by mistake the father of Amagedeon becomes the president, we will respect him as such. We now know the reason they are doing so. They want to incite people to rise against the government. We know you bane

    2

  11. Bowman Lusambo said Power is Sweet. This woman is crying at the realization that the gassing may actually cause them to leave State House. Why she don’t cry when Police or PF Cadres kill people during elections?

    2

  13. Crocodile tears. She must tell her husband to stop the Malawi vinyanga. She must appeal to Lungu to be a man. If he was a good leader nothing of this sort can be happening. He is a weak, useless and very lazy man. His laziness is even in his head. He can’t think. Tell him to step down madam. HE HAS FAILED AND WE WONDER IF HE CAN EVEN REPRODUCE. He is lazy everywhere.

    2

  16. What did she mean when she said “Ine ndichipuba fye. Naimwe mulifipuba pakusala umulume wandi, uushaishiba nefyo achita in that position” to be your president?

    1

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

