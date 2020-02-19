The Ministry of Tourism and Arts says a video that was recently circulated on some online media platforms suggesting that animals are being airlifted from the South Luangwa National Park was not captured in Zambia.

Ministry spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe says the Zambian Government knows all the airstrips in the national parks and the surroundings in which they are.

“In the video, there are no animals shown being loaded in the plane, the language being spoken is not English or any of the languages known around here, the vegetation is not of South Luangwa but appears to be in the equatorial regions”, says Mr Kalembwe.

He added that the soils are not of the South Luangwa national park hence the video was certainly not taken in Zambia.

Mr Kalembwe said there appears some malice in linking the video to the South Luangwa.

He clarified that there are three airstrips in South Luangwa, Kakumbi that is all weather; Bi-Carbon Partners, Conservation South Luangwa, Zambia Carnivore Programme, and Department of National Parks and Wildlife itself are using it while Luamfwa and Kapamba are only used in the dry season.

Mr Kalembwe said the vegetation and soils at these airstrips is totally different from what is shown in the video clip.

He added that the conservation NGOs are always in the company of Wildlife Police officers hence the shoplifting of animals is a fictitious malicious story.

Mr Kalembwe said in a statement that there are no planes flying around except for choppers that are bringing relief food to local communities.

