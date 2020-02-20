3.8 C
Alba Iulia
Sports

Micho Dissects 2020 CHAN Draw

By sports
Chipolopolo coach Multin “Micho” Sredojevic has described their 2019/2020 CHAN Group D draw as very competitive.

Cameroon are hosting the 2020 CHAN from April 4-25.

Zambia has been drawn against neighbours Namibia and Tanzania including 2016 tournaments fourth place finishers Guinea.

“We got a very competitive group with the teams of Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania, all of these we have met at CHAN in the past,” Micho said.

“All these matches will be great thrillers and it will help us grow and improve and we will perform to represent Zambia in the best possible way.”

All three opponents are not new to Chipolopolo at the CHAN finals but will be hoping to end their winless tournament records against the Group D trio.

Tanzania held Zambia to a 1-1 group stage draw at the inaugural CHAN held in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire.

Guinea then eliminated Chipolopolo in 2016 in Rwanda at the quarterfinal stage on post-match penalties following a 0-0 result.

Namibia and Chipolopolo will meet for a second successive CHAN after drawing 1-1 in the group stage at the 2018 tournament in Morocco.

Chipolopolo will kickoff its Group D campaign on April 7 against Tanzania.

