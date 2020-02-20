Most of Zambia’s opposition are reactive rather than proactive, focusing on threat rather than offering a positive program that people really want. UPND suffers from this reactive attitude even more. They respond to every little thing even from people that they should not even be listening to let alone responding to the extent of even going to court. Working together to be proactive — and not reactive — is the key for the UPND. Stop always reacting to everything empty tins pronounce. Focus on the result. Do not allow emotions drive your strategy or thinking. When it comes time to work on policy and reforms, the UPND will undoubtedly find that a hatred of the PF administration will only bridge gaps so far.

You need more than just emotions to win an election.

A unifying party message and platform must come from within the UPND, underlined by action that doesn’t begin at election season but begins now. Empower your local foot soldiers who know better what the issues are at local level. Revive the national leadership through elections, and a national convention and get rid of some of the old men and women in the NMC that have gone beyond their sell by date. Bring in more youth and women to support HH. It cannot be just HH and a handful of UPND leaders speaking. Empower new voices within the Party. With such proactive strategies even more people would support the UPND especially if the party organized more direct-action campaigns at the local level led with a national vision. The very process of envisioning calls us to a bigger picture than we might otherwise have.

Let the UPND focus on clearly showing what the problems are and what solutions they have in simple words. No need for long winded essays just lay it out simply. For instance: ‘We will fix what PF has broken. We will ensure public debt is reduced by renegotiating our debt and establishing a working debt management system.

We will ensure that all infrastructure projects are audited and where corruption is found culprits fully prosecuted within the laws of Zambia. We will empower the Police and all other security wings to do their jobs without political influence. Public servants will be appointed on merit, etc. etc.’.

More importantly, stop referring to HH as a Tonga President. He is a Zambian period and his tribe has nothing to do with his capacity to lead Zambia. HH’s qualities as a leader are many. Talk about his integrity, hard work, discipline, family man, business acumen and his leadership skills. These are what make him a good choice for many Zambians. Just my thoughts borne out from observation and experience advising political campaigns. Many Zambians including many leaders within the PF know that Hakainde Hichilema is the best candidate amongst this whole crop of politicians to become the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia.

The problem is many do not have the courage of their convictions and so continue to wallow in mediocrity so long as they are eating well and their children are fine. As for the rest of the country that is struggling they do not care and would rather plant seeds of division to maintain the so called “sweet of power” at the expense of the whole nation.

This is why the UPND and all other opposition parties cannot afford the luxury of complacency. We need Unity of Purpose get rid of your egos and do what is right for the nation of Zambia.

