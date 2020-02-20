3.8 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 20, 2020
type here...
Economy

Turkey To Set Up Food Processing Plant

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Economy Turkey To Set Up Food Processing Plant
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has partnered with Turkey’s Molino Mechanical Industry and Trade incorporated to develop a multi million Food Complex City -FCC- in Zambia aimed at producing cheaply priced mealie-meal by January next year.

This is under the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding -MoU- for the development of a food processing plant signed between Molino Mechanical Industry and Trade Incorporated and Zambia National Service -ZNS-.

The proposed FCC turnkey project will have the capacity to produce 500 thousand metric tonnes of mealie-meal per day and will be established through a Public Private Partnership arrangement between ZNS and Molino Mechanical Industry and Trade Incorporated.

Molino Mechanical Industry and Trade Incorporated Vice President, SALIM ALABEYI signed the MoU in Turkey’s agricultural and industrial hub of Konya yesterday while Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, STARDY MWALE signed for ZNS in LUSAKA.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony in Konya, Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey, JOSEPH CHILENGI said Zambia had not been spared by rising global food prices.

Dr CHILENGI said President EDGAR LUNGU, is concerned about the impact of high mealie-meal prices on Zambians and was determined to address it as a matter of urgency.

He is happy that Molino had promised to deliver the component for mealie- meal production by the end of the year.

And Mr ALAYEYI said his company had conducted a market survey on maize products in Zambia and is in the process of analysing the information.

He said the plant will be developed to meet local market requirements for mealie-meal and other maize products as well as exports.

The proposed food processing plant will be producing mealie-meal as a primary product and integrated products such as baby foods, cornflakes and stock feed.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations in Ankara Turkey, JEREMY MUNTHALI.

[Read 142 times, 142 reads today]
Previous articleKamanga Given 24 Hour Ultimatum To Answer To Theft Allegations
Next articleNo Student Will Be Evacuated From China, says Chilufya

3 COMMENTS

  1. “….cheaply priced mealie-meal” !!!!!!!!!!!

    I am taking issue with this. First who do you cheaply produce mealie meal?
    This has been a staple food and we are just discovering this and we need help?

    1

  3. With hungry corrupt chaps like Sturdy Mwale, ZNS will be shortchanged somewhere. I just dont see why they need ZNS in this program…if they company is serious why cant they just set up their own machinery and buy from the local market unless they are after cheap maize and cheap ZNS labour.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 4

No Student Will Be Evacuated From China, says Chilufya

Government has maintained that it will not evacuate Zambian students studying in China in the awake of the Coronavirus...
Read more
Economy

Turkey To Set Up Food Processing Plant

Chief Editor - 3
Government has partnered with Turkey’s Molino Mechanical Industry and Trade incorporated to develop a multi million Food Complex City -FCC- in Zambia aimed at...
Read more
General News

Kamanga Given 24 Hour Ultimatum To Answer To Theft Allegations

Chief Editor - 6
LUSAKA Lawyer LEWIS MOSHO has given FAZ President ANDREW KAMANGA, a 24 hours ultimatum to respond to allegations of theft or his firm will...
Read more
Headlines

Former Local Government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu dies after Mob attack

Chief Editor - 8
Former Local government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu has died. Mr Hakuyu died in the early hours today, Thursday 20th February 2020 after a...
Read more
Economy

Sky News is spreading “absurd” news over dry Vic Falls -Peter Jones

Chief Editor - 2
Prominent Livingstone based tourism promoter Peter Jones has accused British Broadcaster Sky News of spreading false news about the state of the Victoria Falls. At...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sky News is spreading “absurd” news over dry Vic Falls -Peter Jones

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Prominent Livingstone based tourism promoter Peter Jones has accused British Broadcaster Sky News of spreading false news about the state of the Victoria Falls. At...
Read more

ZICTA hints at fifth telecom operator

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says it could soon issue a fifth mobile licence in a bid to increase competition. ZICTA Director...
Read more

Sunbird Bioenergy Africa recruits 1 700 local farmers in Kawambwa, but needs more farmers to reach target of 20 000

Economy Chief Editor - 8
About 1700 out of the targeted 20,000 cassava out-grower farmers for the 2019/20 farming season have been captured by Sunbird Bioenergy Africa in Kawambwa...
Read more

Great East Road to be closed on Wednesday to Facilitate Emergency Repairs

Economy editor - 13
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has announced that construction works on the damaged part of the great east road at Kacholola area...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 142 times, 142 reads today]