0.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 20, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia facing one of its worst droughts in decades-Caritas

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
General News Zambia facing one of its worst droughts in decades-Caritas
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Caritas has warned that Zambia is facing one of its first droughts in decades and 2.3 million people urgently need help.

Caritas is appealing for E745,000 to support communities as they cope with the impact of the drought and help them build resilience against future climate crises.

“Caritas Zambia has been responding to the devastating effects of the drought by providing food to the affected communities,” says Musamba Mubanga, Livelihoods and Climate Change Adaptation programme specialist from Caritas Zambia.

“We have also focused on providing solutions to water shortages in some areas. Furthermore, through the current emergency programme Caritas Zambia will help affected communities address food insecurity and also focus on building their resilience to further droughts.”

Not enough rain in the 2018-2019 period means that wells have dried up; families’ maize stores are empty and livestock have died in the south of the country.

Many families can’t even afford to eat one meal a day, crime has increased in affected areas and prices have also increased.

Children are deeply affected as they either drop out of school to go and sell food for their families or they have poor concentration at school due to hunger.

The lack of water has a triple effect on agriculture, health and nutrition.

Through its emergency programme, Caritas will provide cash transfers so vulnerable people can buy the food they need.

It will help establish village loan and savings groups so people can still afford food as prices rise. It will also help create activities where people can earn money.

Part of the year-long programme will be dedicated to boosting the nutrition of underweight children and ensuring communities understand the importance of good nutrition, especially in the young.

Nine thousand households will benefit from gardening activities, receiving training in making their crops more resilient, and they will receive drought-resilient and early-maturing seeds.

Making agricultural practices more robust in the face of climate threats is essential as 60 percent of the Zambian population rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

Livestock has been diminished not just because of the lack of pasture and water because of the drought but also because of foot and mouth disease, East Coast Fever and Anthrax.

[Read 382 times, 382 reads today]
Previous articleZICTA hints at fifth telecom operator
Next articleSome free advice for the UPND

4 COMMENTS

  1. There was a dry spell throughout December but currently there has been an abundance of rain with the potential to even lead to floods, most of the maize fields are promising across the country with a bumper harvest expected.

  2. 2020 vision, they are referring to previous year and the effects that is still in effect. Remember we have not yet harvested for this season and the problem is real. My suggestion to them is also mobilize locally. Tell us the account where small money can be donated for that good work you continue to do. God bless you

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 13

Some free advice for the UPND

Most of Zambia’s opposition are reactive rather than proactive, focusing on threat rather than offering a positive program that...
Read more
General News

Zambia facing one of its worst droughts in decades-Caritas

Chief Editor - 4
Caritas has warned that Zambia is facing one of its first droughts in decades and 2.3 million people urgently need help. Caritas is appealing for...
Read more
Economy

ZICTA hints at fifth telecom operator

Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says it could soon issue a fifth mobile licence in a bid to increase competition. ZICTA Director...
Read more
Headlines

It’s illogical for Government to turn against its people, just to Incarcerate One Zambian-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu has said the State will not discriminate on the clamp down of suspects in the current wave of criminal acts. The President...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Stay Unbeaten For 7th Straight League Game

sports - 0
Zanaco extended their unbeaten run to seven successive league games following a 2-1 home Lusaka derby victory over Red Arrows at Sunset Stadium. But it...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Deputy Speakers grade 8 nephew who was shot and killed by police laid to rest

General News editor - 43
Frank Mugala,the grade 8 pupil who shot and killed by the police on the 13th February at the school gate as he was knocking...
Read more

Video circulating of animals being uplifted not Zambian – Kalembwe

General News editor - 11
The Ministry of Tourism and Arts says a video that was recently circulated on some online media platforms suggesting that animals are being airlifted...
Read more

Blue coloration of water in Garden Park area due to illegal activities by residents – WARMA

General News editor - 5
The Water Resorces Management Authority says it is highly suspected that the blue colouration of water from shallow wells in Garden House area could...
Read more

Rwandan gospel singer and critic of President Kagame dies in police cell

General News editor - 9
One of Rwanda’s most famous musicians, Kizito Mihigo was found dead on Monday, 17 February. Kizito Mihigo, a popular gospel singer and genocide survivor...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 382 times, 382 reads today]