The Zambia Medical Association has condemned in the strongest possible terms the country’s current situation of gassing of innocent citizens and reported threats and attacks on health workers and health facilities.

Dr. Samson Chisele the President of the Zambia Medical Association says doctors and other health workers are there to save lives and are guided by the strict ethics of ‘first do no harm’.

Dr Chisele has called on all citizens to not attack health workers who are few and working under trying conditions to help the same citizens.

He said the citizens should be seen to be helping health workers in attending to country’s health needs which includes managing those that are affected and

are victims of the same gassing-including their full recovery, physically and mentally.

Dr Chisele has further called on the Ministry of Health to suspend implementation of the well-intended Zambia Population Based HIV Impact Assessment survey, ZAMPHIA, for at least three months in order to allow for calm in the affected communities.

He noted that Health workers involved in this survey are expected, among other things, to visit communities and collect HIV related information, including at the household level.

Dr Chisele has noted that continuing with this survey under the current circumstances seriously puts the lives of involved health care workers in harm’s way.

