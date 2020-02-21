3.6 C
General News

Zambia Medical Association condemns gassing of innocent citizens

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Zambia Medical Association has condemned in the strongest possible terms the country’s current situation of gassing of innocent citizens and reported threats and attacks on health workers and health facilities.

Dr. Samson Chisele the President of the Zambia Medical Association says doctors and other health workers are there to save lives and are guided by the strict ethics of ‘first do no harm’.

Dr Chisele has called on all citizens to not attack health workers who are few and working under trying conditions to help the same citizens.

He said the citizens should be seen to be helping health workers in attending to country’s health needs which includes managing those that are affected and
are victims of the same gassing-including their full recovery, physically and mentally.

Dr Chisele has further called on the Ministry of Health to suspend implementation of the well-intended Zambia Population Based HIV Impact Assessment survey, ZAMPHIA, for at least three months in order to allow for calm in the affected communities.

He noted that Health workers involved in this survey are expected, among other things, to visit communities and collect HIV related information, including at the household level.

Dr Chisele has noted that continuing with this survey under the current circumstances seriously puts the lives of involved health care workers in harm’s way.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Pliz don’t condemn but tell us where is this drug manufacturered and how is it procured simple question to arrest or get to the gasser. Serious pliz help us.

  2. Can the Zambia Medical Association tell us how many have died from this alledged “gassing” and have they themselves confirmed that a gas was infact deliberately used. Can they also confirm how many people have died from being attacked by these criminal instant justice gangs? And to the media you really need to be careful with how you report statements issued, a misquote can add to this hysteria we are experiencing so be true to the source and not manufacture your own statements.

