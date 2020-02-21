Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia is among 13 nations where a population based HIV impact assessment survey is being conducted,findings of which will be announced at the United Nations General Assembly in September this year.This is in in order to assess if countries including Zambia have attained the UNAIDS 90/90/90 targets.
He announced that Zambia is one of the nation’s that was targeted for attainment of epidemic control of HIV/AIDS by 2020.
“Mr speaker, these targets means that 90% of People living with HIV will know their status, 90% of People with diagnosed HIV will receive sustained Anti retroviral treatment and 90% of all People receiving ART will have viral suppression,” he said.
Dr. Chilufya said this during the question for oral answer session at Parliament this morning.
He said the Zambian government under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has 1. 1 million Zambians on Anti retroviral therapy of the 1.2 Million currently living with HIV in the nation.
He said this is a far cry from the paltry 3000 that were on the therapy in 2003.
He said the United States government has pumped in, in excess of US$4 billion dollars in programs to fight HIV in the nation, stating that a survey to assess if those programs are working is therefore an imperative.
Dr. Chilufya emphasised that a population based impact assessment survey is harmless and meant only to assess progress in HIV programming.
However, members of the public have received this study with mixed feeling due to the current civil unrest with people being killed on suspicion of being ritual killers or “gassers”. The safety of those officials collecting blood during this time is not guaranteed.
