The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops is saddened with what now appears to be a nationwide disrespect for human life manifested in gassing of the people as well as incidences of mob killing of individuals suspected to be behind the rampant gassing of homes and institutions.

The ZCCB say what Zambia now have are criminal and subversive activities which seem to be well planned, coordinated and seemingly sponsored aimed at inducing fear and disturbing peace among the citizenry to a point that people cannot sleep peacefully or go about their business.

George Lungu, the Bishop of Chipata and ZCCB President said these are typical acts of “terrorism”.

Bishop Lungu regretted that Zambia has reached such alarming levels of disrespect for human life and the destruction of property both private and public.

He said at a media briefing that Institutions of security and order such as the police and police stations have been attacked in the process with suspects subjected to mob justice in full view and participation of children and young people in committing such atrocities.

“Irresponsible recording, posting and sharing of such atrocities on social media to the unsuspecting public has further worsened the situation. Furthermore, the scarcity of timely, adequate and credible information on the matter from relevant authorities has fuelled further speculations and rumour mongering”, he said.

Bishop Lungu says it appears that Zambia has found itself in this current scenario due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the erosion of traditional, religious and moral values of society, polarisation of the nation on the political front which is evident in such areas as intolerance of divergent views, hate speech, tribal overtones, and selective application of Public Order Act.

He added that Zambia’s current economic downturn with the result of unemployment, hunger, general high cost of living, mistrust and declining confidence of the community in the

Police Service have also contributed to the current situation.

Bishop Lungu has since called for an immediate end to the shedding of blood and urged members of the public not to take the law into their hands as everyone is innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.

He said for the sake of posterity, youths and children can no longer be subjected to witnessing and/or participating in the murder of suspects in cold blood nor used as tools of violence saying doing such is tantamount to breeding a generation of citizens that are not going to respect the sanctity of human life.

Bishop Lungu said those behind the said crime of gassing people should stop forthwith and repent and has called on the political leadership across all political divide to denounce all forms of criminality and subversive activities in order to guarantee peace, tranquillity and harmony.

He has asked for objectivity and responsibility when commenting on matters of public interest saying careless and irresponsible comments are bound to bring further anarchy and confusion.

Bishop Lungu said the security wings should be proactive in detecting and apprehending perpetrators of crime and ensuring the due process of the law is carried out and as a way of deterring criminal activities in society.

“Every Zambian must uphold our traditional, religious and moral values with regard to the sacredness of human life and inviolability of human rights.Irresponsible recording, posting and sharing of graphic materials on social media to the unsuspecting public should come to an end forthwith”, he added.

