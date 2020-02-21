The Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has refuted claims alleging that one of its major water sources was suspected to have been poisoned.

This following the investigation which Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company instituted after an alarming message which circulated on social media and so far, nothing has been established to confirm the rumour.

Company Public Relations Officer Nshamba Muzungu says the Company water surveillance and quality assurance team have intensified the routine water quality monitoring of all water sources and distribution centres and so far, nothing above the normal levels of the usual water quality parameters has been established to indicate any traces of poisoning of the water as alleged in the anonymous message.

However, Mr Muzungu said the Company will continue undertaking water quality surveillance on a daily basis.

He said Water quality control measures have also been intensified to ensure that the water supplied meets the quality standards as required by the regulators, National Water and Sanitation Council.

Mr Muzungu said in addition, key water installations such as water sources, treatment plants, distribution centres are always under 24 hour security guard.

He said the motive behind the circulation of such a message on social media therefore is to cause panic among members of the public.

Mr Muzungu said the Water Utility firm has since engaged the police and ZICTA to bring the perpetrators to book.

“As we deliver on the mandate to supply water and provide sanitation services, our first obligation is to ensure that the water supplied is of the highest quality. Should there be anything which is ill-disposed to that, our first call to duty is to protect the interest of the consumers”, he added.

