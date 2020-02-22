African Union Development Agency (AUDA) formally known as New Partnership for Africa’s Development(NEPAD), Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki says over three million farmers in Zambia are expected to benefit from its climate-smart agriculture programs.

Dr. Mayaki says Zambian farmers will benefit from the program during its first phase of implementation through the application of seventeen different climate-smart technologies and practices.

He said this when Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Miti paid a courtesy visit on him at the AUDA-NEPAD offices in Midrand, South Africa.

Dr. Mayaki said the climate-smart agriculture program will be done through the mainstreaming of climate change into Zambia’s Agricultural and Food Security Investment Plan.

He said a recent study that was undertaken in six African countries including Zambia showed that Zambia was one of the countries that needed to identify the most appropriate agriculture best practices towards adaptation to climate change.

Dr. Mayaki mentioned that his organization has engaged government together with other key stakeholders in the development of fundable proposals for climate-smart agriculture-related interventions.

He said Zambia has so far received towards mainstreaming of climate change and climate-smart agriculture into its National Agriculture Investment Plan.

And Major General Jackson Miti expressed confidence in the new structure of AUDA-NEPAD and the leadership of Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki.

He said Zambia was pleased with the works of AUDA-NEPAD in the country’s agriculture and climate change sectors.

Major General Miti indicated that Zambia was determined to achieve its vision of 2030 through enhanced regional integration.

