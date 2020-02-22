4.5 C
Government suspends the Zambia Population based HIV Impact Assessment Survey

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health has suspended the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment survey(ZAMPHIA) until after the community is fully sensitized about the program after many people on the ground wrongly linked the program to ritual killings.

According to Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, there will be a minimum of one month that the Ministry of Health will take to sensitize the public about the program

ZAMPHIA study, which Zambia is conducting, alongside other nations like Botswana, Malawi, Eswatini, is meant to get an idea of where Zambia stands with the HIV program.

The program has been linked to two major issues ravaging communities in Zambia, gassing and ritual killings. There are suspicions surrounding the drawing of blood for testing as most people believe the drawn blood is used in ritual killings.

Meanwhile, the ruling party in North-Western Province has accused the opposition of planting false information in the minds of the public about the ZAMPHIA study.

North Western Province Patriotic Front Chairperson, Mr Jackson Kungo said that that is rather unfortunate that Zambians are being made to shan progressive programs such ZAMPHIA because of suspicions being planted into their heads by an opposition which wants to drive the narrative of a failed government.

Mr. Kungo said that, in the past, health workers would go into schools and workplaces to ask people to donate blood to replenish the blood bank at the University Teaching Hospital, and that there was never any suspicion around such an exercise which used to be considered a noble cause.

Mr. Kungo bemoaned what he termed as the levels of desperation by the opposition who he said wanted to get into power by hook or crook to the extent of running a narrative that the ZAMPHIA study is connected to ritual killings and urged all well-meaning Zambians to frown upon misinformation if the nation is to come out of the predicament it is currently faced with.

“Fake news should not be entertained. I hope Zambians can be alert and vigilant to spot what is true and what is not from what they read on social media. Lets guard our nation jealousy from propaganda and falsehoods perpetrated by opposition political players who want to form the government even if it means seeing the nation on fire,” Mr. Kungo said.

  1. Right decision. I can’t wait for all this confusion/hysteria surrounding the so-called “gassing” to come to an end. It should never have come this far. We are still waiting for the sate to act accordingly and restore law and order in the country. The President of the republic of Zambia must finally show who has the power. There must be no compromise with internal security and safety of citizens. No tolerance for any acts of terror!

    1

