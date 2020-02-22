Forest Rangers on Saturday learnt how hard it is to be number one on the FAZ Super Division table.

A week after they became surprise leaders with a significant 1-0 away win over 3rd placed Nkana, Forest were held 0-0 at home by their coach’s ex club Kabwe Warriors in Ndola.

Warriors decided not to extend Tennant Chilumba’s contract in November and moved to Forest.

But Forest stay top on 43 points, two ahead of second placed Green Eagles.

Eagles were not that fortunate following a 2-1 away loss at Power Dynamos.

Power out – passed Eagles and took a 44th minute goal through Lameck Kafwaya.

Eagles equaliezed in the 76th minute Ronald Chibwe who tapped in a short corner after chasing the game.

But Larry Bwalya cheeky goal in stoppage time handed Power their first league win over Eagles since 2017.

Meanwhile, Nkana stay third on 40 points after a 0-0 away draw at promoted Kansanshi Dynamos who are coached by their former boss Beston Chambeshi.

WEEK 22

22/02/2020

Kansanshi Dynamos 0 – Nkana 0

Kabwe Warriors 0 – Forest Rangers 0

Mufulira Wanderers 0 – Lusaka Dynamos 2

Nakambala Leopards 1 – KYSA 1

Power Dynamos 2- Green Eagles 1

Green Buffaloes 1 – Red Arrows 2

Zanaco 2 – Buildcon 0

Lumwana Radiants 1 – Nkwazi 1

23/02/2020

Napsa Stars – Zesco United

