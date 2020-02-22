0 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 22, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Leaders Forest Rangers Feel the Heat, Power Squash Green Eagles

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Leaders Forest Rangers Feel the Heat, Power Squash Green Eagles
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forest Rangers on Saturday learnt how hard it is to be number one on the FAZ Super Division table.

A week after they became surprise leaders with a significant 1-0 away win over 3rd placed Nkana, Forest were held 0-0 at home by their coach’s ex club Kabwe Warriors in Ndola.

Warriors decided not to extend Tennant Chilumba’s contract in November and moved to Forest.

But Forest stay top on 43 points, two ahead of second placed Green Eagles.

Eagles were not that fortunate following a 2-1 away loss at Power Dynamos.

Power out – passed Eagles and took a 44th minute goal through Lameck Kafwaya.

Eagles equaliezed in the 76th minute Ronald Chibwe who tapped in a short corner after chasing the game.

But Larry Bwalya cheeky goal in stoppage time handed Power their first league win over Eagles since 2017.

Meanwhile, Nkana stay third on 40 points after a 0-0 away draw at promoted Kansanshi Dynamos who are coached by their former boss Beston Chambeshi.

WEEK 22
22/02/2020
Kansanshi Dynamos 0 – Nkana 0
Kabwe Warriors 0 – Forest Rangers 0
Mufulira Wanderers 0 – Lusaka Dynamos 2
Nakambala Leopards 1 – KYSA 1
Power Dynamos 2- Green Eagles 1
Green Buffaloes 1 – Red Arrows 2
Zanaco 2 – Buildcon 0
Lumwana Radiants 1 – Nkwazi 1
23/02/2020
Napsa Stars – Zesco United

[Read 88 times, 88 reads today]
Previous articleI’ll be on the Ballot Papers for FAZ Elections on 28th March, 2020-Kalusha Bwalya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Leaders Forest Rangers Feel the Heat, Power Squash Green Eagles

Forest Rangers on Saturday learnt how hard it is to be number one on the FAZ Super Division table. A...
Read more
General News

I’ll be on the Ballot Papers for FAZ Elections on 28th March, 2020-Kalusha Bwalya

Chief Editor - 19
Former Football Association of Zambia President and Zambia's football icon Kalusha Bwalya has vowed to be on the ballot papers for FAZ Elections on...
Read more
Columns

Zambia Police Chief Updates the Nation on Security following a spate of Mob Justice incidences

Chief Editor - 28
PRESS STATEMENT BY MR. KAKOMA KANGANJA, THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE, ON THE SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY, 22ND FEBRUARY 2020. Members of the press,...
Read more
Headlines

Government suspends the Zambia Population based HIV Impact Assessment Survey

Chief Editor - 7
The Ministry of Health has suspended the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment survey(ZAMPHIA) until after the community is fully sensitized about the program after...
Read more
General News

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has NOT been arrested-Cornelius Mweetwa

Chief Editor - 14
United Party for National Development- UPND-has dispelled stories circulating on social media that the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested. UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Micho Resumes 2020 CHAN Camps Next Week

Feature Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will hold his second weekly pre-2020 CHAN team training camp sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Micho has 71 players on...
Read more

Chiyangi Backs Eagles to Get Positive Result at Power

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is expecting a tough FAZ Super Division match against Power Dynamos set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on...
Read more

Katongo Kabungo Put to Rest

Feature Sports sports - 0
Scores of mourners were present as retired FIFA referee and FAZ League Manager Katongo Kabungo was interred at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka...
Read more

Micho Dissects 2020 CHAN Draw

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Multin "Micho" Sredojevic has described their 2019/2020 CHAN Group D draw as very competitive. Cameroon are hosting the 2020 CHAN from April...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 88 times, 88 reads today]