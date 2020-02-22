4.5 C
Micho Resumes 2020 CHAN Camps Next Week

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will hold his second weekly pre-2020 CHAN team training camp sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Micho has 71 players on his provisional list selected from the preliminary camps he has held in Lusaka and Ndola over the last fortnight and that will be trimmed to 40 next week.

His first session will be this Monday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka where 35 home-based players from that region will be on trial under the Serbian.

Micho will later move to Ndola on Tuesday to oversee a 36 Copperbelt and surrounding region call-ups.

Exempt from the get-togethers are Zanaco players due to their 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal engagements on March 1 at home and March 8 away against Pyramids of Egypt.

Chipolopolo are in Group D at the 2020 CHAN finals Cameroon is hosting from April 4-25 where they have been drawn against Tanzania, Guinea and Namibia.

(NDOLA STREAM)
(GOALKEEPERS)
Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Jacskon Kakunta, Lawrence Mulenga (both Power Dynamos), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)

(DEFENDERS)
Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama, Mwila Phiri, Simon Silwimba (all Zesco United), Nobert Chisala (Kansanshi Dynamos), Stephen Chulu (KYSA), Clatous Mulolani (Lumwana Radiants), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS

Rally Bwalya, Fred Mulambia (all Power Dynamos), Benson Chali, Webster Muzaza (both Forest Rangers), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Elliot Kampukesa (Nchanga Rangers), Kunda Nkandu (Gomes), Winford Sikanyika (Kansanshi Dynamos), Musonda Siame (Lumwana Radiants), Robby Phiri (Mufulira Wanderers), Clive Njavela (Mumbwa Medics), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Chanda Mukuka (Gomes)

(STRIKERS)
Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Kennedy Musonda, Davy Daka (Power Dynamos), Jonathan Munalula (Roan United), Daniel Chama (KYSA), Clinton Lubula, Royd Alufonso (Kansanshi Dynamos

(LUSAKA STREAM)

(GOALKEEPERS)
Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Jeff Lungu (Zesco Shockers), Nkole Ngándu (National Assembly), Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

(DEFENDERS)
Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arows), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes), Gideon Miyanda (National Assembly), Jack Ngulube (Young Green Eagles), Crawford Mwaba (MUZA), Miguel Chaiwa (Black Boys Academy), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes)

(MIDFIELDERS)
Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Bruce Musakanya, Francis Simwanza (both Red Arrows), Robin Siame, Golden Mashata (both Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Habasimbi (Lusaka Dynamos), Gozon Mutale , Amity Shamende (both Green Eagles), Eric Chomba, Stephen Mutama (both Nkwazi), Albert Kangwanda, Peter Chikola (both Kafue Celtic),

(STRIKERS)
Tapson Kaseba (Napsa Stars), Joseph Phiri, Francisco Mwepu (both Red Arrows), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Adamson Mulao (Young Green Eagles), Rickson Ng’ambi (Muza)

