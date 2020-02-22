4.5 C
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has NOT been arrested-Cornelius Mweetwa

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development- UPND-has dispelled stories circulating on social media that the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested.

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says stories circulating on social media are fake as the UPND leader is safe and there is no police presence at his residence.

Mr. Mweetwa says the party is not aware of any of the allegations circulating on social media and has advised those behind it to desist from doing so stating that is unnecessary and uncalled for.

He said this during a media briefing held in Lusaka at the party’s secretariat.

The Deputy Spokesperson further said no one from the UPND should issue any statement without getting clearance from the party Spokesperson, expect Mr. Hichilema.

He said anyone who speaks for the party should also ensure that there statements are accompanied by vocal or video to support the statement being issued .

Mr. Mweetwa noted that there have been many fake statements issued and attributed to the party .

And, Mr. Mweetwa has condemned the current impasse of gassing and criminal activities happening in the country.

Mr. Mweetwa said it is important for all Zambians to realise that there is only one Zambia that needs to be protected and safe guarded from such acts.

He has further called on the security agencies in the country to be proactive and ensure that such criminal activities are stopped .

6 COMMENTS

  2. Do not worry. If he is arrested we will make the announcement. Let us not spread fake news. We know people are anxious and want this issue dealt with. However, as things stand there is nothing to warrant arresting hh. It appears there is panic within upnd circles. Only the guilty should be afraid. We have already arrested a number of key suspects as I have been informed by security officials back home. Our partners here in Russia have been very helpful and hospitable to me. I note that many people seem to think I am no longer in government and wondering why I post alot. To set record straight I am no longer political advisor to our president. I am now in a more senior role which I cannot freely discuss for security reasons. Any questions please ask me rather than fuel silly rumours. Kz

    1
    3

  3. Psychology is sweet than s#x indeed;

    body’s posture and verbatim tells a story. This is trying moments of certain grouping in Zambia.
    It’s like a family member who is in ICU henceforward they don’t know what tomorrow might hold.

    1

  4. Kaizar.. Why would your role in government be a secret? Don’t you have your own CID in Zambia? You claim you & GBM claim you know people responsible for this terrorism, while killing goes on! Your PF president has been silent while more innocent lives have been lost and trend continues… Don’t you think you are being reckless and responsible for ignoring this terror? You aught to be ashamed of yourselves. Zambia is quickly turning to a piece of Land with no leader at the helm,. Sad to watch.

    1
    1

  6. Check out Russian Human rights record and be I bed with them. I have heard reports in news that they interfered in 2016 USA Elections! REMEMBER.. Elections in Zambia are 2021….Zambia is no America..

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...

Category

