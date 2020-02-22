United Party for National Development- UPND-has dispelled stories circulating on social media that the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested.

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says stories circulating on social media are fake as the UPND leader is safe and there is no police presence at his residence.

Mr. Mweetwa says the party is not aware of any of the allegations circulating on social media and has advised those behind it to desist from doing so stating that is unnecessary and uncalled for.

He said this during a media briefing held in Lusaka at the party’s secretariat.

The Deputy Spokesperson further said no one from the UPND should issue any statement without getting clearance from the party Spokesperson, expect Mr. Hichilema.

He said anyone who speaks for the party should also ensure that there statements are accompanied by vocal or video to support the statement being issued .

Mr. Mweetwa noted that there have been many fake statements issued and attributed to the party .

And, Mr. Mweetwa has condemned the current impasse of gassing and criminal activities happening in the country.

Mr. Mweetwa said it is important for all Zambians to realise that there is only one Zambia that needs to be protected and safe guarded from such acts.

He has further called on the security agencies in the country to be proactive and ensure that such criminal activities are stopped .

