The government has called on Zambians to use social media responsibly following the current reports of gassing and instant mob justice. Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says this is the period when citizens should use the Cyberspace wisely so as not to create chaos in the country.

The Minister said this when he addressed bus drivers at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka on Sunday afternoon.

“We should be mindful of the things we post on social media. Let’s weigh them, will they help in building peace or they will result in creating confusion,” he guided.

Hon Kafwaya also advised drivers to park their buses near their homes.

He said that way, it will help them during this period of gassing as well as instant mob justice.

“The government of His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu is doing everything possible to ensure that all the people behind gassing are brought to book. The ministries of Home Affairs and Defense are equal to the task to ensure that the perpetrators of this negative vice are delt with accordingly,” said Hon Kafwaya.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya has cautioned members of the public in the Province against engaging themselves in mob killings.

Addressing Luwingu residents following the riots that rocked the district, Mr. Bwalya said it is sad that a life was lost in the area at the hands of mobs.

He said government will not condone such acts stating that Zambia is a Christian nation.

Mr. Bwalya said the country will not welcome such acts as it has the potential to destroy the peace and unity the country has continued to enjoy.

He advised the public with information on people spreading false information on gassing to report them to police for law and order to be maintained.

The Minister has since assured people that government is working around the clock to bring the perpetrators of these violent acts to book.

And Chief Chipalo of the Bemba speaking people of Luwingu District expressed concern over the riotous behavior among Luwingu residents.

The traditional leader noted that destroying government property is retrogressive to national development stating that government spends huge sums of money on such equipment in order to improve service delivery.

He advised the community to work with authorities in maintaining law and order.

Luwingu residents on Wednesday rioted over suspicions of gas attacks which resulted in the death of one person.

