9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 23, 2020
type here...
Sports

Napsa Stars Disconnect Zesco United’s Top 2 Hopes

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Napsa Stars Disconnect Zesco United's Top 2 Hopes
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars beat Zesco United 2-1 at home in on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka to deny the defending FAZ Super Division champions an opportunity to go second on the log.

Victory away at Woodlands would have seen Zesco move from fourth to number two and a point behind leaders Forest Rangers who have 43 points with eleven games left before the 2019/2020 to title is decided.

Aaron Kabwe put Napsa ahead in the 40th minute when he squeezed his shot in on the near right post despite being ably covered by Zesco goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

The goal came after Tapson Kaseba’s 27th minute effort was ruled out for offside during a first half Napsa looked convincing when roaming inside Zesco’s area.

Collins Sikombe added the second in the 52nd minute when he rounded Zesco defender’s Marcel Kalonda and David Owino before firing the ball past Otieno.

John Makwatta scored Zesco’s consolation in the 89th minute when he stomped-in Enock Sabumukama’s cross.

It was Makwatta’s third goal in as many games since the Kenyan international midfielder joined Zesco.

Napsa rise from sixth to fifth after recording their second league win in 2020 on 39 points, tied with Zesco who stay put at number four.

[Read 5 times, 5 reads today]
Previous articleGovernment calls on Zambians to use social media responsibly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Napsa Stars Disconnect Zesco United’s Top 2 Hopes

Napsa Stars beat Zesco United 2-1 at home in on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka to deny the...
Read more
Headlines

Government calls on Zambians to use social media responsibly

Chief Editor - 0
The government has called on Zambians to use social media responsibly following the current reports of gassing and instant mob justice. Transport and...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia has set conducive environment for implementing SDGs – Minister Chiteme

Chief Editor - 0
The Government of Zambia has set a conducive environment for implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will continue to assess its performance...
Read more
General News

Youth NGO Challenges MPs to clean up Bill 10

Chief Editor - 0
The Common Ground Network (CGN) has opposed calls from other NGOs to withdraw the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No 10 of 2019 but...
Read more
Headlines

Door to Door collection of blood would have directly put innocent Health Workers in Great Danger-MQHZ

Chief Editor - 14
The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has praised the Ministry of Health for suspending the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA)...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Champions Zesco United Eye Second Place

Feature Sports sports - 0
Second place beckons for defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United’s recovery test this Sunday when they visit fellow top- five strugglers Napsa Stars...
Read more

Leaders Forest Rangers Feel the Heat, Power Squash Green Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 2
Forest Rangers on Saturday learnt how hard it is to be number one on the FAZ Super Division table. A week after they became surprise...
Read more

Micho Resumes 2020 CHAN Camps Next Week

Feature Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will hold his second weekly pre-2020 CHAN team training camp sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Micho has 71 players on...
Read more

Chiyangi Backs Eagles to Get Positive Result at Power

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is expecting a tough FAZ Super Division match against Power Dynamos set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 6 times, 6 reads today]