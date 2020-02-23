Napsa Stars beat Zesco United 2-1 at home in on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka to deny the defending FAZ Super Division champions an opportunity to go second on the log.

Victory away at Woodlands would have seen Zesco move from fourth to number two and a point behind leaders Forest Rangers who have 43 points with eleven games left before the 2019/2020 to title is decided.

Aaron Kabwe put Napsa ahead in the 40th minute when he squeezed his shot in on the near right post despite being ably covered by Zesco goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

The goal came after Tapson Kaseba’s 27th minute effort was ruled out for offside during a first half Napsa looked convincing when roaming inside Zesco’s area.

Collins Sikombe added the second in the 52nd minute when he rounded Zesco defender’s Marcel Kalonda and David Owino before firing the ball past Otieno.

John Makwatta scored Zesco’s consolation in the 89th minute when he stomped-in Enock Sabumukama’s cross.

It was Makwatta’s third goal in as many games since the Kenyan international midfielder joined Zesco.

Napsa rise from sixth to fifth after recording their second league win in 2020 on 39 points, tied with Zesco who stay put at number four.

