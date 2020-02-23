Today’s Scripture

“…Water will gush forth in the wilderness and streams in the desert…”

(Isaiah 35:6, NIV)

Out of Season

There are times when things aren’t going your way, business is down, the medical report isn’t good. It’s not your season. The good news is that God specializes in doing things out of season. He doesn’t wait for the perfect circumstances to line up, for you to have the training, for the right people to believe in you. He does things unexpectedly. He’ll make water pour out in your dry places and cause you to blossom out of season. What happened? God blessed you out of season.

Do you feel out of season as though you’re stuck in some area? Stay encouraged. God has you in the palms of His hands. Get ready for an “out of season” blessing, for an “it’s beyond my imagination” healing, for an “it doesn’t make sense” promotion. God is about to do something unusual, something that’s bigger than you’ve dreamed, where you’re going to say, “Wow, God! I didn’t see that coming!”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are not limited by seasons or the right conditions to be in place in order for You to do what You want. Thank You that You’re always working behind the scenes on my behalf. I believe that You will bless me out of season. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

