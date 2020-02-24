Here are selected briefs on how some of our foreign-based stars fared at their respective clubs.



=SWEDEN

Striker Edward Chilufya played the opening 59 minutes last Saturday in Djurgarden’s 3-2 Swedish Cup Group A home win over Dalkurd.

Chilufya was not on target in their opening group stage cup tie.



=BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes but was not on target for third from bottom KV Oostende in Saturdays 1-1 home draw against side mid-table Zulte Waregem.



=DR CONGO

TP Mazembe defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes in Saturdays 2-1 Ligue 1 away derby victory over 10th placed Lubumbashi Sport.

Kalaba was an unused substitute by the Ligue 1 leaders.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-Black Leopards: striker Mwape Musonda was rested in Friday’s 2-0 last 16 Nedbank Cup home win over Amavarara.

Musonda will be back in action in this Sunday’s Limpopo derby away to Polokwane City.

-Kaizer Chiefs: Striker Lazarus Kambole did not play in Chiefs 5-4 shoot -out loss at Highlands Park on Saturday following a 1-1 fulltime draw.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene played the full 90 minutes on Sunday in Sundowns 2-0 last 16 win over VUT Students

AUSTRIA

Striker Patson Daka scored a brace for defending champions and second placed RB Salzburg in Sundays 2-2 away draw at number seven club Austria Wien.

Patson remains second on the Austria Bundesliga top scorers log on 16 goals, three behind Shon Weissman of 4th placed Wolfberger.

He played the full 90 minutes but midfielder Enock Mwepu was not in the



[Read 288 times, 288 reads today]