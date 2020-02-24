7.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 24, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Patson keeps alive golden boot hopes

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports MONDAY'S PRO'S HIT LIST: Patson keeps alive golden boot hopes
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here are selected briefs on how some of our foreign-based stars fared at their respective clubs.


=SWEDEN
Striker Edward Chilufya played the opening 59 minutes last Saturday in Djurgarden’s 3-2 Swedish Cup Group A home win over Dalkurd.
Chilufya was not on target in their opening group stage cup tie.


=BELGIUM
Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes but was not on target for third from bottom KV Oostende in Saturdays 1-1 home draw against side mid-table Zulte Waregem.


=DR CONGO
TP Mazembe defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes in Saturdays 2-1 Ligue 1 away derby victory over 10th placed Lubumbashi Sport.
Kalaba was an unused substitute by the Ligue 1 leaders.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Black Leopards: striker Mwape Musonda was rested in Friday’s 2-0 last 16 Nedbank Cup home win over Amavarara.
Musonda will be back in action in this Sunday’s Limpopo derby away to Polokwane City.

-Kaizer Chiefs: Striker Lazarus Kambole did not play in Chiefs 5-4 shoot -out loss at Highlands Park on Saturday following a 1-1 fulltime draw.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene played the full 90 minutes on Sunday in Sundowns 2-0 last 16 win over VUT Students

AUSTRIA
Striker Patson Daka scored a brace for defending champions and second placed RB Salzburg in Sundays 2-2 away draw at number seven club Austria Wien.
Patson remains second on the Austria Bundesliga top scorers log on 16 goals, three behind Shon Weissman of 4th placed Wolfberger.
He played the full 90 minutes but midfielder Enock Mwepu was not in the

[Read 288 times, 288 reads today]
Previous articleReports of Police assaulting members of the public is disturbing – Sean Tembo
Next articleEuro bond payment of $750 million due soon, PMRC questions silence on Sinking Fund

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 7

Lusambo insists gassing is politically motivated

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has reiterated that the gassing incidents currently happening in Zambia are politically motivated meant...
Read more
Economy

Euro bond payment of $750 million due soon, PMRC questions silence on Sinking Fund

editor - 7
The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has urged the Ministry of Finance to give regular updates to the nation on the Sinking Fund and...
Read more
Feature Sports

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Patson keeps alive golden boot hopes

sports - 0
Here are selected briefs on how some of our foreign-based stars fared at their respective clubs. =SWEDEN Striker Edward Chilufya played the opening 59 minutes...
Read more
General News

Reports of Police assaulting members of the public is disturbing – Sean Tembo

editor - 4
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has said he is disturbed by the various reports of the defense forces arbitrary...
Read more
Columns

Separation of powers and accountability a mere suggestion in PF government: The case of confiscated Mukula logs proceeds.

editor - 1
By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda Broadly defined Separation of powers, refers to the division of government responsibilities into distinct branches to limit any one branch from exercising...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP: Draw Denies Indeni Top Spot

Feature Sports sports - 1
Indeni on Sunday missed a chance to go top of the FAZ National Division One League after coming from behind to force a 1-1...
Read more

Napsa Stars Disconnect Zesco United’s Top 2 Hopes

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars beat Zesco United 2-1 at home in on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka to deny the defending FAZ Super Division champions...
Read more

Champions Zesco United Eye Second Place

Feature Sports sports - 0
Second place beckons for defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United’s recovery test this Sunday when they visit fellow top- five strugglers Napsa Stars...
Read more

Leaders Forest Rangers Feel the Heat, Power Squash Green Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 2
Forest Rangers on Saturday learnt how hard it is to be number one on the FAZ Super Division table. A week after they became surprise...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 288 times, 288 reads today]