Monday, February 24, 2020
TIZ Welcomes Summoning of Health Minister by Anti-Corruption Commission on Corruption allegations

By Chief Editor
Transparency International Zambia has welcomed investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka says there is nothing extra-ordinary about this case and the ACC are merely discharging their functions as provided for by the law.

Mr Lifuka has however called on the ACC to conduct the investigations expeditiously.

He has also reminded the ACC that this is not the first high profiled case that they have announced publicly that they are investigating and lack of progress and closure of previous investigations is a source of public concern.

“It is our fervent hope that the ACC will conduct it work professionally and independently”, he added.

Mr Lifuka in a statement has since called on Dr Chilufya to consider stepping aside during the course of these investigations.

“This we note that has been our standard call on our part, a standard practice where public servants that are being investigated have stepped aside to allow the ACC to carry out investigations independently and without any undue influence”, he said.

He has further called on the Zambian public to support the work of the ACC in so far as this case is concerned and expressed hope that the ACC not betray this public trust.

Last week the Anti-Corruption Commission ( ACC ) said that it summoned the Ministry of Health minister Chitalu Chilufya on THursday for an interview following allegations relating to possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

ACC Acting Public Relations Officer Dorothy Mwanza confirmed in a statement that the summoning of the Dr Chilufya follows media inquiries on the matter.

“The Commission wishes to confirm that the Minister of Health Honourable Chitalu Chilufya was summoned and interviewed by the Commission on 20th February, 2020 in relation to allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, “ she said.

She added that investigations are still ongoing.

  1. They can summon him but they wont do anything…this is a man who gives out cash at by-election campaigns. Its there to see with this crook Chilufya you dont even need to summon him for what? Crooks like Chitotela walked free what more the bigger Luapula mafia who has been at one ministry for more than 6 years. Not even weak Lungu can touch this man!!

  3. I just like this stage planned crookery by the PF. Its just too good to watch “sewelo” like this one. This case as they may call it is going nowhere. Its just butter smearing crookery by the PFyaka. Who does not know what they are doing – just diverting attention! Lets talk about other crucial issues facing the country like the run away kwacha train.
    Disaster!!!

