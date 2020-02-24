MMD President Nevers Mumba says the recent rise in carelessly constructed, tribally divisive statements and practice threaten the stability and the very continued co-existence of Zambians in peace as the famed “land of work and joy in unity.”

Dr Mumba says one of the foremost tasks the MMD have set for the coming campaign is to re-establish the long journey of those who came before them, a journey that created a more UNITED, just, equal, free, caring and more prosperous Zambia without any prejudice based on one’s ethnic background.

He says he has chosen to run for the Presidency at this moment in history because he believes deeply that Zambia cannot solve the challenges of its time unless they are solved together.

Dr Mumba has noted the need to deal urgently with those people who would want to gain political capital by dividing the nation based on tribe, race, or religion.

“We understand that we may have different names, yet we hold common hopes; that even though our dialects may not sound the same and we may not have come from the same place, still, we all want to move in the same direction – towards creating a better Zambia, and a better future for our children and our children’s children”, Dr Mumba added.

He said this belief comes from his unyielding faith in God, and in the decency of the Zambian people.

[Read 415 times, 415 reads today]