MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has bemoaned the dark cloud of negativity and hopelessness that continues to engulf Zambia. He noted the negative headlines and captions on social media platforms from Facebook to Twitter and WhatsApp.

“Everyday, on every turn, we read all the bad news in the papers.We are constantly exposed to, and bombarded with, more and more negative news with no sign of positivity. As a people, we are slowly degenerating into a people that only respond to, and that are hooked on negativity” he said.

Dr. Mumba said part of the mandate of the #NEW #HOPE movement is to seek out positive stories from people who are desire to see a better Zambia.

“We know that within our society, there are a lot of examples of the positive stories that can encourage us in our collective effort,”he said.

That single mother who is raising her child through school. That young man who,with little financial support scores high Mark’s in his final exams against all odds. That mother who sacrifices everything just for her children to have something to eat every day. That young lady who is making it in life without compromising herself

Dr.Mumba has challenged the Church,politicians ,schools and the press to share stories about how they are making a positive impact in their own lives and in society

If we want to see our country change for the better, we need to start reminding ourselves that it will get better, it can get better, and in a small way, it is slowly getting better.

“Remember the positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible and achieves the impossible,”he said.

#LetsBePositive

#WeCanDoIt

#NewHope

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]