11.3 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Headlines

It will get better – Dr.Nevers Mumba

By editor
36 views
3
Headlines It will get better - Dr.Nevers Mumba
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has bemoaned the dark cloud of negativity and hopelessness that continues to engulf Zambia. He noted the negative headlines and captions on social media platforms from Facebook to Twitter and WhatsApp.

“Everyday, on every turn, we read all the bad news in the papers.We are constantly exposed to, and bombarded with, more and more negative news with no sign of positivity. As a people, we are slowly degenerating into a people that only respond to, and that are hooked on negativity” he said.

Dr. Mumba said part of the mandate of the #NEW #HOPE movement is to seek out positive stories from people who are desire to see a better Zambia.

“We know that within our society, there are a lot of examples of the positive stories that can encourage us in our collective effort,”he said.

That single mother who is raising her child through school. That young man who,with little financial support scores high Mark’s in his final exams against all odds. That mother who sacrifices everything just for her children to have something to eat every day. That young lady who is making it in life without compromising herself

Dr.Mumba has challenged the Church,politicians ,schools and the press to share stories about how they are making a positive impact in their own lives and in society

If we want to see our country change for the better, we need to start reminding ourselves that it will get better, it can get better, and in a small way, it is slowly getting better.

“Remember the positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible and achieves the impossible,”he said.

#LetsBePositive
#WeCanDoIt
#NewHope

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]
Previous articlePromotional : Stop mob injustice

3 COMMENTS

  1. Zambia needs healing .perhaps we need those one Zambia one Nation slogans again. We have always been a peaceful people.This divisiveness is not us. Stop the negativity

  2. I expect to hear such statements from the Head of State and not an opposition leader. The people are fed up with these hollow opinions by various people every other day. A cut and clear statement from the President to reassure the nation that things are fine will go a long way in restoring confidence in the government than all these other appeasing messages.

  3. Bravo Dr Nevers Mumba keep up I totally agree we need hope in our beloved country of mother Zambia.Lets do away with politicians who think are miracle makers .you have my vote Nevers.How do these other politicians explain how they will change things they are helping to destroy.we have only one Zambia.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 3

It will get better – Dr.Nevers Mumba

MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has bemoaned the dark cloud of negativity and hopelessness that continues to engulf...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Promotional : Stop mob injustice

editor - 9
https://youtu.be/3SrVhXWmTyg
Read more
Feature Column

When Lungu Cries UPND, HH Sings PF: the Hard Truth of Gassing and Summary Executions

editor - 19
Politically motivated murders. Ritual murders. Then gassing and summary executions--we burn police posts and suspects alive. Meanwhile, the PF suspects the UPND, while...
Read more
Feature Politics

We need an expedient ,impartial investigation into current acts of terrorism on our soil

editor - 8
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member For close to 2 months now, the people of Zambia have come under attack by unknown forces, reigning terror,...
Read more
General News

K9,000 fine for killer driver of 12 people unfair –ZRST

Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST), the nation’s leading NGO for Road Safety, says it’s unfair to the families and the victims to fine...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mob Killings Triggered by Regime Change Agenda Setters and Civil Unrest-Thirsty State Enemies-Sunday Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 48
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent...
Read more

TIZ Welcomes Summoning of Health Minister by Anti-Corruption Commission on Corruption allegations

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Transparency International Zambia has welcomed investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. TIZ President Reuben Lifuka says there...
Read more

We must not lose sight of the progress Zambia continues to make-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
President Edgar Lungu has reminded Zambians that as the nation is dealing with other challenges such as ensuring security, law, and order, they must...
Read more

Government calls on Zambians to use social media responsibly

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
The government has called on Zambians to use social media responsibly following the current reports of gassing and instant mob justice. Transport and...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]