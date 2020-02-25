1.2 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
General News

K9,000 fine for killer driver of 12 people unfair –ZRST

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News K9,000 fine for killer driver of 12 people unfair –ZRST
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST), the nation’s leading NGO for Road Safety, says it’s unfair to the families and the victims to fine K9,000 for the driver who ended the lives of 12 innocent people through his dangerous driving.

Elias Sikwenda who leaped into Buseko Market last year and killed 12 people due to excessive speed was fined K9,000 or in default six months simple imprisonment by the Lusaka High Court judge Ruth Chibbabuka. He admitted the charge of 12 counts of causing death by dangerous driving when he plunged into a bar at Buseko Market, killing 12 people who were watching football.

ZRST Communications Advisor Miles Mwale Said:

“On average, five people die on our roads each day. We believe that sentences for those who endanger injure or kill should be much tougher, serving as a better warning to those who flagrantly flout the law. The government needs to quickly change the law for dangerous drivers to be fair to the victims.

“Serious injuries in road accidents must be taken seriously, with appropriate charges in place for causing them. For every death on the road there are more than ten times as many people seriously injured.

“More resources for the traffic police are also needed to take out dangerous drivers off our roads before the kill. /End

[Read 373 times, 373 reads today]
Previous articleMore arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing

2 COMMENTS

  1. The slippery death trap roads are to blame. Even experienced drivers find it hard to enjoy driving on gonga roads

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

K9,000 fine for killer driver of 12 people unfair –ZRST

The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST), the nation’s leading NGO for Road Safety, says it’s unfair to the families...
Read more
General News

More arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing

Chief Editor - 7
Police have arrested 14 suspects in Kabwe and Kaoma Districts for murder following mob killings of victims who were suspected to be behind chemical...
Read more
Rural News

N’cwala will go ahead-Mpezeni

Chief Editor - 4
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has condemned Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for suggesting the postponement of the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Electoral Commission of Zambia targets to Register 9 million Voters

Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it is targeting to register 9 million voters ahead of the 2021 general elections. Speaking...
Read more
Headlines

Mob Killings Triggered by Regime Change Agenda Setters and Civil Unrest-Thirsty State Enemies-Sunday Chanda

Chief Editor - 20
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

More arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing

General News Chief Editor - 7
Police have arrested 14 suspects in Kabwe and Kaoma Districts for murder following mob killings of victims who were suspected to be behind chemical...
Read more

Reports of Police assaulting members of the public is disturbing – Sean Tembo

General News editor - 11
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has said he is disturbed by the various reports of the defense forces arbitrary...
Read more

Youth NGO Challenges MPs to clean up Bill 10

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Common Ground Network (CGN) has opposed calls from other NGOs to withdraw the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No 10 of 2019 but...
Read more

Singer Afunika’s wife charged with sedition publication

General News Chief Editor - 22
Elizabeth Mubanga, wife of Zambia's singing sensation Frank Chirwa -- popularly known as Afunika, has been arrested and charged with seditious publication with intent...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 373 times, 373 reads today]