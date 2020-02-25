The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent past are being orchestrated by an enemy of the state.
Speaking during the weekly Patriotic Front Interactive Forum in Lusaka on Monday, Party media director Sunday Chanda said the enemy of the state had a very clear agenda to instill fear and trigger anger in the masses for them to lose confidence in a democratically elected government.
“In the recent past clearly what we are observing is that the enemy of the state is at work , clearly the enemy of the state is at work , clearly the enemy of the state has a very clear agenda and that is number one; to instill fear in the masses of our people , secondly that agenda is to trigger anger in the masses of the people so that they can lose confidence in a democratically elected government ,“ Mr. Chanda said .
He added that the enemy of the state has been pushing for a regime change agenda, adding that the recent events cannot be withdrawn from the notion that there is an aggressive agenda to trigger regime change and instill fear in the masses.
“Thirdly we know that the enemy of the state has been pushing and continues to push for a regime change agenda and the events in the recent weeks cannot be far from the notion that we hold that there is an aggressive agender to trigger regime change number one: by inducing fear in the masses of our people. Number 2 by getting the masses of our people to rise against the government,” he added.
Mr. Chanda said that a number of very innocent have been sacrificed by people who have an agenda to cause civil unrest in the country.
“We pray that God will rest their souls, we know that a number of them are very innocent but they have been sacrificed by people who have an agenda to cause civil unrest in this country” he reaffirmed.
Mr. Chanda has since called on security agencies to arrest those involved irrespective of their standing in society.
“We pray that justice will be done and that those who have died as a result of this criminality will have rest and that their blood can continue to and people of Zambia are looking up to the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book irrespective of who is involved and to ensure that our people go to sleep at night with peaceful minds,” the media director indicated.
Very true. They even sponsor a well known online news site that publishes fake news all day .I am talking about those dogs watchdog . I laughed when I read an article by them this morning claiming that I was attacked in Zambia at tbr weekend and yet I was on my way back home from Russia. Your lies won’t win you the elections. We will soon start sending warrants and charges for treason. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Kz
The enemy of the state is within PF because it’s people are currently standing trial for the same violations on the Copperbelt. How is that for irony?
Sad part is the people behind have low conscience and emotions.They are free even to go to tv platform trying to play innocent.even accusing the government that is refusing dialogue with them. I was reading their psychology it is very clear that dialogue in their mindset is the plot to host the country especially PF government at crossroads. The three church mother bodies to hold dialogue is priority to them.Their psychology depicts someone who enjoys their games and feels that are winners not losers after all those dying are not their relatives they have no remorse.to my surprise they even have policing awareness.sad that politicians who are black villains.
On spot, KZ. Lies won’t win them elections indeed as Chilubi and Western province spoke loudly 2 weeks ago. Cage these evil elements!!!
My foot! And you are proud of that victory in chilubi in which you bullied your opponents by strongly denying them space to campaign? Insoni ebuntu
The same people that assured us that the police were on the ball and doing their job on this matter are now the same ones defying the IG’s call to desist from making unfounded accusations. Can we all just wait until we get a clear picture of who is behind all this? This is too serious a matter for careless politicking. Can the leaders on BOTH sides reign in their mouth pieces? This careless mudslinging only shows your selfish motives. Some of us have lost relatives in this madness and are looking forward to an unbiased, factual, revelation and conviction of not only the perpetrators but more so the masterminds. Stop muddying the waters otherwise you cause us to start suspecting your agenda.
Sunday Chanda your shameless member GBM said it publicly that he knows who is behind the gassing. Why can’t your PF Police go to him so he can help with investigations so that this reign of terror ends? I really don’t understand this country…….no wonder people are taking the law into their hands
what motive would the government or the ruling party have in gassing people? This thing is an agenda from the opposition. To sink to such low strategy is really desperate. 2021 is not far. Spare the lives of our people. One Zambia
Zambians need to understand that when we quarrel amongst ourselves we continue to leave another day. When you involve foreign agents in squabbles you lose everything. Now is the time for Zambians to came together regardless of political affiliation and whistle blow on their leaders inciting violence. Let’s put a stop to this before it becomes too late.
HH and his UPND are suspect number one, HH prior to 2016 election had declared that should election results not go in his favor their will be armageddon in this country. HH had said those words because he knew he was handsomely going to be funded to spark this armageddon. Surely how do you declare war on the the nation that you want to lead, this man is heartless. His external funders have run out of patience to see him at plot one after losing a record five times,hence this desperate attempt to instill fear and anger in the citizens so that they rise against the government for an easy election win next year. This TONGA man does not care for the zambian people, all he cares for is the presidency at all costs even if it means shedding innocent blood, no wonder we cant doubt that the man…
@My Foot: Should every election won by PF have irregularities but when upnd won Sesheke or Katuba it’s democratic?? Were there irregularities in Western province as well?? If you can’t prove anything, it stays as it is. Put up or shut up, donkey!!
In Bemba, we say “Akanwa kamilandu kalabwabwata Sana.”
What is Sunday Chanda afraid of? Why can’t they allow Police to do their work? Are they not politically jeopardizing police investigations by ejaculatory giving unsubstantiated and unguarded statements? If only police was independent, all PF cadres issuing careless statements would by now have been summoned by police to help with investigations. Unfortunately, police is operating under difficult circumstances and have to avoid crossing paths with cadres to protect their jobs and families.
Who else is politically motivating confusion other than PF?
“Amwa peeling” to Sunday Chanda to get real and stop hallucinating and interfering with police investigations. The more statements we get from PF vuvuzelas the more apparent it…
The more statements we get from PF vuvuzelas the more apparent it appears that PF is behind these upheavals! They seem determined to hipe emotions and to plant evidence so that when the time comes,they say aha, this is what we have been talking about!
Why can’t you see that your plan has backfired? Why not try another trick?
The upndead is a cesspool of b100dy thirty and corrupt terrorists.
You can imagine if these tribal_Qaeda militant Salafist tribadist multi-national operative organization funded by groups like ALN and other distabilizing agents ever formed Government. Zambia would be a dark country.
Terrorist mentality.
Ba pf your ploy has backfired, all because of the hate for one person, Your publicity chairperson for chingola is in court for gassing, your chairperson for serenje is on the run including Mpika and Lukulu Dc yet you are mute on those and busy accusing other people, the scale at which all this is happening country wide can only be possible with the involvement of powers that be, if it the people you are accusing were the ones involved, it wouldn’t have taken the OP, the defense forces and police this long. No matter how many of you go round the media houses accusing the innocent people, Zambian people have opened their eyes and can see through your lies, they have refused to fall for your lies cos they know exactly who is behind these evil acts, you tried it with the fires, it failed…