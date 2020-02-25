The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent past are being orchestrated by an enemy of the state.

Speaking during the weekly Patriotic Front Interactive Forum in Lusaka on Monday, Party media director Sunday Chanda said the enemy of the state had a very clear agenda to instill fear and trigger anger in the masses for them to lose confidence in a democratically elected government.

“In the recent past clearly what we are observing is that the enemy of the state is at work , clearly the enemy of the state is at work , clearly the enemy of the state has a very clear agenda and that is number one; to instill fear in the masses of our people , secondly that agenda is to trigger anger in the masses of the people so that they can lose confidence in a democratically elected government ,“ Mr. Chanda said .

He added that the enemy of the state has been pushing for a regime change agenda, adding that the recent events cannot be withdrawn from the notion that there is an aggressive agenda to trigger regime change and instill fear in the masses.

“Thirdly we know that the enemy of the state has been pushing and continues to push for a regime change agenda and the events in the recent weeks cannot be far from the notion that we hold that there is an aggressive agender to trigger regime change number one: by inducing fear in the masses of our people. Number 2 by getting the masses of our people to rise against the government,” he added.

Mr. Chanda said that a number of very innocent have been sacrificed by people who have an agenda to cause civil unrest in the country.

“We pray that God will rest their souls, we know that a number of them are very innocent but they have been sacrificed by people who have an agenda to cause civil unrest in this country” he reaffirmed.

Mr. Chanda has since called on security agencies to arrest those involved irrespective of their standing in society.

“We pray that justice will be done and that those who have died as a result of this criminality will have rest and that their blood can continue to and people of Zambia are looking up to the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book irrespective of who is involved and to ensure that our people go to sleep at night with peaceful minds,” the media director indicated.

[Read 429 times, 429 reads today]