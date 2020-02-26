Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredorevich will mark his first games in charge with a marathon four-match friendly schedule that begins on March 11.

Micho will have one home friendly and three away games between March 11-21.

Chipolopolo will kick-off their friendly scheduled at home in Lusaka against Malawi.

Zambia will later embark on a five-day friendly tour of East Africa where the first stop will be in Uganda to play in a three-nations tournament in Kampala.

Micho will face his former charges Uganda on March 17 and Mali on March 19.

Chipolopolo will later make the short hop to Kigali en route home on March 21 to face another one of Micho’s ex-teams’ Rwanda.

The team will comprise of domestic-based players who will be vying for places in the 2020 CHAN team for the tournament Cameroon is hosting from April 4-25.

Furthermore, they are also places up for grabs in the earlier assignment of the 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana at home on March 26 and away on March 31.

[Read 53 times, 53 reads today]