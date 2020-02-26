0.8 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Police Deputy Spokesperson moved From Lusaka to Mpika after issuing a controversial statement on gassing

By Chief Editor
36 views
8
Headlines Police Deputy Spokesperson moved From Lusaka to Mpika after issuing a controversial...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police High Command has transferred Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days after he issued a statement that was controversially denied by Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.

Mr Hamoonga has been moved from the Public Relations Department of the Zambia Police Service and reassigned to TAZARA in Mpika.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Mr Hamoonga has been reassigned to Tazara which is normal and a routine exercise in the Police.

Mrs Katongo could however not confirm whether Mr Hamoonga’s deployment to TAZARA is due to the statement he issued to the Zambia Daily Mail indicating that the Police had arrested the mastermind behind the gassing of citizens in the country.

Mr Hamoonga is reported by the Zambia Daily to have said that the Police had last week arrested one of the masterminds behind the gassing of citizens which has caused consternation and led to many deaths in the country.

He said arrested along with the alleged financier of the gangs spread across the country are 15 others a statement Police Inspector General of Police refuted saying the mastermind was still at large.

[Read 489 times, 1,015 reads today]
Previous articleBill No. 10: Which way Forward
Next articleERB concerned by the rise in developers proposing to construct filling stations in illegal areas

8 COMMENTS

  4. Rae Hamoonga told the truth,in this case the police command made a mistake by transferring him because it shows that he gave a concrete statement which angered the high command.I thought Rae works under a command who Esther Katongo and how l wished both could have removed because there in the same office. Well good lucky Rae as what goes up will one day come down.

    3

  5. Part of normal working life. Your position is not permanent and your boss can decide to move you where they think you are needed most. Like in my case , some people celebrated thinking I was fired and yet I am in a more senior position in government.kz

    1
    2

  6. With all the arrests made how is it that there is no clear lead to the source gassing and killings?
    For me, one arrest of a reliable suspect is enough to arrive at the root of the problem.
    Is there anything the police is hiding?

    Mudala, there is serious torture with our police that’s why I wonder why all these suspects haven’t led the police to some truth.

  8. On Monday HOT – FM breakfast phone – in – program presenters questioned the police Command to issue the real statement to the public because Rea Hamoonga issued a statement different from the inspector general’s.Right away I noticed that something is wrong.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Lawyers demand the release of youth detained for 2 weeks with charge for being found with Doom Insecticide

Lawyers have demanded for release of a youth detained for 2 weeks without any charge by Matero Police whom...
Read more
General News

UNZA disputes Chishimba Kambwili’s claim of K1 500 fee to verify results

Chief Editor - 2
The University of Zambia has clarified that that it charges K50 and K20 per copy for verification of results respectively. This is contrary to...
Read more
General News

Failure by PF Government to pay allowances to diplomats is shameful and embarrassing to Zambia

Chief Editor - 2
All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni says the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country abroad makes...
Read more
Economy

ERB concerned by the rise in developers proposing to construct filling stations in illegal areas

Chief Editor - 3
The Energy Regulation Board has observed with concern the increasing number of developers proposing to construct filling stations in locations that are not compliant...
Read more
Headlines

Police Deputy Spokesperson moved From Lusaka to Mpika after issuing a controversial statement on gassing

Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Police High Command has transferred Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days after he issued a statement that was controversially denied by Inspector General...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It will get better – Dr.Nevers Mumba

Headlines editor - 15
MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has bemoaned the dark cloud of negativity and hopelessness that continues to engulf Zambia. He noted the negative...
Read more

Mob Killings Triggered by Regime Change Agenda Setters and Civil Unrest-Thirsty State Enemies-Sunday Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 56
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent...
Read more

TIZ Welcomes Summoning of Health Minister by Anti-Corruption Commission on Corruption allegations

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Transparency International Zambia has welcomed investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. TIZ President Reuben Lifuka says there...
Read more

We must not lose sight of the progress Zambia continues to make-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 42
President Edgar Lungu has reminded Zambians that as the nation is dealing with other challenges such as ensuring security, law, and order, they must...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 490 times, 1,016 reads today]