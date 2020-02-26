The Zambia Police High Command has transferred Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days after he issued a statement that was controversially denied by Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.
Mr Hamoonga has been moved from the Public Relations Department of the Zambia Police Service and reassigned to TAZARA in Mpika.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Mr Hamoonga has been reassigned to Tazara which is normal and a routine exercise in the Police.
Mrs Katongo could however not confirm whether Mr Hamoonga’s deployment to TAZARA is due to the statement he issued to the Zambia Daily Mail indicating that the Police had arrested the mastermind behind the gassing of citizens in the country.
Mr Hamoonga is reported by the Zambia Daily to have said that the Police had last week arrested one of the masterminds behind the gassing of citizens which has caused consternation and led to many deaths in the country.
He said arrested along with the alleged financier of the gangs spread across the country are 15 others a statement Police Inspector General of Police refuted saying the mastermind was still at large.
Truth will come out one day! Because there are real patriots not interested in their pockets only but people of Zambia.
Confusion everywhere
What’s happening here? Did Rae Hamoonga tell the truth or not? What are these people hiding?
Rae Hamoonga told the truth,in this case the police command made a mistake by transferring him because it shows that he gave a concrete statement which angered the high command.I thought Rae works under a command who Esther Katongo and how l wished both could have removed because there in the same office. Well good lucky Rae as what goes up will one day come down.
Part of normal working life. Your position is not permanent and your boss can decide to move you where they think you are needed most. Like in my case , some people celebrated thinking I was fired and yet I am in a more senior position in government.kz
With all the arrests made how is it that there is no clear lead to the source gassing and killings?
For me, one arrest of a reliable suspect is enough to arrive at the root of the problem.
Is there anything the police is hiding?
Mudala, there is serious torture with our police that’s why I wonder why all these suspects haven’t led the police to some truth.
the man is a true patriot indeed–unlike the other cadres masquerading as lawmen–cadres like Ganja, or is it Kaganja….
On Monday HOT – FM breakfast phone – in – program presenters questioned the police Command to issue the real statement to the public because Rea Hamoonga issued a statement different from the inspector general’s.Right away I noticed that something is wrong.