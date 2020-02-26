The Zambia Police High Command has transferred Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days after he issued a statement that was controversially denied by Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.

Mr Hamoonga has been moved from the Public Relations Department of the Zambia Police Service and reassigned to TAZARA in Mpika.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Mr Hamoonga has been reassigned to Tazara which is normal and a routine exercise in the Police.

Mrs Katongo could however not confirm whether Mr Hamoonga’s deployment to TAZARA is due to the statement he issued to the Zambia Daily Mail indicating that the Police had arrested the mastermind behind the gassing of citizens in the country.

Mr Hamoonga is reported by the Zambia Daily to have said that the Police had last week arrested one of the masterminds behind the gassing of citizens which has caused consternation and led to many deaths in the country.

He said arrested along with the alleged financier of the gangs spread across the country are 15 others a statement Police Inspector General of Police refuted saying the mastermind was still at large.

