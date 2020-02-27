4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Sports

2020 ABSA Cup Line-up Unveiled

By sports
The Football Association of Zambia have announced the lineup for the 2020 ABSA Cup.

Three former champions, including holders and record winners Zesco United, will go into the quarterfinal draws to be made in March.

2012 champions Napsa Stars and 2018 winners Nkana have both made the cut.

The rest are Kabwe Warriors, Green Eagles including Forest Rangers who make their first return to the competition since 2008.

But the tournaments record campaigners and 2017 champions Zanaco failed to make the cut and will miss out for the first-time since 2007.

The National Division One entrants are Young Green Eagles and Kitwe United.

“Dates for the draw will be advised, although tentatively the quarterfinals are set for early next month,” Acting FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

