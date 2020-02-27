4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 27, 2020
type here...
Headlines

ECZ expresses concern at the behaviour of the political parties during the just ended By-Elections

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Headlines ECZ expresses concern at the behaviour of the political parties during...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

 

The Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ, has expressed concern at the behaviour of the political parties during the just ended campaigns, where leaders and their members were promoting violence and perpetuating hate speech causing unnecessary misconduct.

Speaking during the meeting held with political parties yesterday, Commission Chairperson Hon. Justice Esau E. Chulu however said political parties should instead take pole position in preaching peace and sending out positive messeges that promote unity in the nation as they carry out their Camapign activities.

He called on especially the political party leaders to curb hate speech and stop inciting violence among their party cadres.

He urged the parties to abide by the electoral code of conduct which provides guidelines to all stakeholders, in maintaining a peaceful and inclusive electoral environment, where all have equal space.

Justice Chulu also cautioned the Police to be professional as they carry out their duties during campaigns and elections and to ensure that all parties are accorded equal treatment as provided in the Electoral Code of Conduct.

And Justice Chulu has reiterated the Electoral Commissions commitment to ensuring that it manages elections in a credible, impartial and transparent manner.

He announced that the commison would also continue to address any challenges that political parties may be faced with.

“We remain open to all interested stakeholders to engage with the commison on issues that may concern them including clarification where need be,in a bid to be inclusive and enhance our electoral process,” he said.

He said the Commission would at no time relegate its constitutional mandate but would continue to strive towards becoming a model electoral management body and be fair in the execution of its mandate.

The main objective of the meeting was to provide an update to stakeholders on various electoral issues that the Commison was undertaking in preparation for the 2021 General Elections which included the delimitaion exercise, printing of Ballot papers, registration of voters, results management, prisoners voting and the enforcement of the Electoral code of conduct.

ONE issue which was extensively discussed was the proposal by the Commison to produce a new voters register targeting 9 million voters for the 2021 General Elections.

Stakeholders expressed concern over the issue of the register citing little time and huge cost of implementing such an exercise comprehensively. The Commison then proposed that stakeholders perhaps update existing voters registers instead of producing a new one.

Stakeholders appealed to the Commison to review its decision to stop sponsering political parties to observe the printing of Ballot papers, an exercise they insisted would promote transparency and creditbity of the process.

The Commission however stated that there are no funds for the said exercise and en outraged the stakeholders to perhaps look to their cooperating partners for support.

The meeting was well attended by party representatives who included Presidents in some cases and Secretary Generals among other representatives.

This information has been made available by ECZ Public Relations Manager, Margaret Chimanse.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]
Previous article2 White Rhinos killed in Mosi Oa Tunya National Park in Livingstone
Next articleGovernment cautions media against being sensational on Gassing and Mob Justice

3 COMMENTS

  1. Comments have been noted and will be passed on to our party secretary general to ensure that action is taken, if needed. Thank you ecz

    1

  2. We all know that in the civilised provinces of Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern there is no violence. Hate speech, violence and tribalism is common in the bantustan provinces where savagery is celebrated as witnessed in Sesheke or Kaoma. Even if the right honorable Judge Chulu didn’t pinpoint which PARTY-WE KNOW WHO THEY ARE!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

4 Village fishermen fined a total of K 1. 4 million for unlawful fishing

The Itezhi Tezhi Magistrate Court has convicted four fishermen and fined them a total of K1, 440,000 for unlawful...
Read more
General News

Government cautions media against being sensational on Gassing and Mob Justice

Chief Editor - 0
Government has cautioned the media against being sensational in reporting on issues relating to the ongoing gassing and mob justice activities that have terrorized...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ expresses concern at the behaviour of the political parties during the just ended By-Elections

Chief Editor - 3
    The Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ, has expressed concern at the behaviour of the political parties during the just ended campaigns, where leaders and...
Read more
General News

2 White Rhinos killed in Mosi Oa Tunya National Park in Livingstone

Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has announced the death of two rhinos that were hit by a truck along the Livingstone-Kazungula road in...
Read more
General News

Kalusha Bwalya will not be on the Ballot for FAZ Elections as successful candidates are unveiled

Chief Editor - 16
Following the completion of the Appeals Committee hearings as part of the run up to the March 28 elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

26 Gassing Suspects Arrested Across the Country, they are now in courts

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
The 26 gassing suspects arrested across the country are now appearing before the courts of law for various charges. Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo, has...
Read more

Where are they? Zambians question PF Ministers’s silence over gassing

Headlines editor - 20
Some Zambians have taken to social media to question the continued silence from majority of PF Ministers over the ongoing gas attacks in several...
Read more

Police Deputy Spokesperson moved From Lusaka to Mpika after issuing a controversial statement on gassing

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
The Zambia Police High Command has transferred Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days after he issued a statement that was controversially denied by Inspector General...
Read more

It will get better – Dr.Nevers Mumba

Headlines editor - 17
MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has bemoaned the dark cloud of negativity and hopelessness that continues to engulf Zambia. He noted the negative...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]