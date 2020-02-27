4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 27, 2020
General News

Government cautions media against being sensational on Gassing and Mob Justice

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Government has cautioned the media against being sensational in reporting on issues relating to the ongoing gassing and mob justice activities that have terrorized the country for months now.

Speaking at a Joint media briefing with Ministers of information and General Education in Lusaka yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said the media ought to be professional in the way they report.

The Minister who is Ruling Patriotic Front National Chairperson for Security said that it is dangerous for the media to continue to sensationalise their reports on the gassing and mob justice activities.

“Those Guns you see the police carrying are not toys for playing games with they are meant to be professionally used by the police to maintain law and order in the country by all means necessary” Hon Kampyongo emphasized.

Hon Kampyongo took turns to address the issues of sensational reporting when Chambwa Moonga a Mast Newspapers reporter asked if government does not feel the ‘Blood on its Hands’ as a result of the police shooting down some of the criminals who had been suspected of gassing innocent citizens and his News Diggers Newspaper Colleague Tenson Mkhala whose employee (News Diggers) ran a screaming headline accusing the Home Affairs Minister of having said that UPND’s life president Hakainde Hichilema was behind the gassing of innocent citizens.

“You see colleagues the problem we have now is that even you as Journalists want to be sensational in your reporting of these very serious matters that border on your personal security along with that of the entire nation by practicing sensationalism in the way that you report. These are very serious security issues which you as a fourth estate should play a part in bringing to an end using your various platforms of communication” Hon Kampyongo said.

And Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Hon Dora Siliya said the media have an important role to play of sensitizing members of the community against taking the law into their own hands by mating mob justice on individuals suspected to be behind the gassing.

Hon Dora Siliya says that it is more worrying when police fail to bring to justice the criminals terrorising citizens than to worry about government having blood on its hands when police gun down criminals.

