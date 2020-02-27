Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to align itself with the national values and principles embedded in the republican Constitution.

Reverend Sumaili notes that the tribalism, hate speech, and violence being experienced in the nation should have no room in a Christian nation like Zambia.

Rev. Sumaili says the church should stand up, speak with one voice and protect the nation from falling prey with bad vices.

She said the church must be a shining light where people have faith and trust the institution by promoting peace and unity in the nation.

She added that the church is mandated to act as a unifying tool for people in the country through preaching the gospel and evangelising the word of God, hence the need to take a leading role in embedding national values and principles among the Zambian people.

The Minister was speaking at a Fellowship Breakfast meeting held at Pamodzi hotel in Lusaka today.

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister noted that government will continue supporting the church in ensuring that peace, love and unity prevails in the country, regardless of challenges inflicting people of Zambia.

Meanwhile, the Minister has disclosed that the self-regulatory framework in which the church should regulate itself has been completed.

Rev. Sumaili said the framework was initiated by the three church mother bodies but is being spearheaded by her ministry, with regards to coming up with the piece of legislation.

And Pentecostal Assemblies of God Representative Harrison Sakala said the church must not be compromised because it has a mandate to speak the truth.

Bishop Sakala urged the clergy in the country to be strong and remain steadfast in the wake of the challenges being experienced in the country such as gassing and falsehoods bent on dividing people in the nation.

