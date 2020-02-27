African politics, Zambia, included, have two political weaknesses; they attack people and neglect issues, and they are rooted in politics of tribe or clan or race or group synergy. This, however, has also been the weakest link to progress and real development. The result has been electing true dunderhead, riffraff and politically malnutritional idea minds. Each five years, Zambia put a “head” at the helm of the “state.” But this head is as brainless as the uncertain future it espouses. The outcomes have been obvious: More corruption, more poverty and more undemocratic tendencies. The cows become fat, and the rats rot!
In 2021, Zambia should do everything to elect HH. HH is not a saint, and I don’t believe that he is charismatic enough to move millions to elect him. But HH is critically better than Edgar Lungu. For one, Lungu is a president of convenience; you need people like Lungu in power when you run out of ideas or when an incumbent dies without properly naming or grooming a successor. Presidents like Lungu are maintainers; they keep what another has engineered, but they are bad maintainers, too. They tend to worsen the situation than they found it. Given five more years, Lungu will lead Zambia into hell – unspeakable poverty, uncontrollable corruption and blatant disregard for democratic institutions and traditions. He has no gravitas to be a dictator – but he has the wisdom to be a soft one. And that is where the problem lies; he cannot control the minions that galvanize his already confused policies, and he cannot discipline the sycophants. He is left to be a de facto figurehead and an indecisive ruler.
HH, on the other hand, will not be any different from any other presidents before him, but he will be better: He will do less damage in the first five years of his office – because in Zambia, like in Africa, first always wins. He will be fresh, and therefore, he will be more willing to help the people, at least, before he becomes corrupted like any presidents before him. Give him credit – he has endured all, failed many times but he has decided to hang in there. If not for anything, Zambia must not disregard a leader who has endurance. He is better placed to fight corruption, poverty and democratic failures – at least in comparison to President Lungu.
If Zambia gives the PF another five years (it does not make me happy to state the obvious), I will be writing again at this forum of the rampant corruption, poverty and disregard for rule of law that will follow. Lungu and the PF will be emboldened to go full throttle to damage anything and everything in their way. They will get richer (at least PF worshippers) and the people of Zambia will feed on more and more lies, while reaping more poverty and more disillusionment.
To President HH, you must win this next election – if you don’t, you will be responsible for the misery that Zambians will face post-election. Your party, has the necessary structures and peoples to win a substantive election. All you need is a strategy (remember “Don’t Kubeba” for the PF), you can defeat PF at their own game of rigging and corruption. If you fail to win, you will force people like me to leave my comfortable life in Canada and return to Zambia and lead a movement towards zero poverty, zero corruption and zero “undemocracies.”
By Charles Mwewa
It does not matter whether HH, Kalaba,Kambwili,Tembo,Lukuku etc win the presidency in 2021.
Every genuine Zambian knows that Edgar Lungu and PF have run out of time and Ideas.
THE PF MUST BE THROWN INTO THE GARBAGE BIN WHERE THEY BELONG
We love the message Mr….. and don’t worry the UPND is working on the ground now.
Rubbish of dung from Chalesi Mwewa in Canada. Who told you that HH has a heart for the poor? Who told you that HH is not corrupt? Who told you that HH does not support violence when he has never condemned any violence done by UPND cadres in his strong hold…for example the burning of the houses, beating and spearing those perceived to be PF sympathizers in Namwala District after the 2016 elections. HH never denounce this evil his cadres inflicted on innocent people. Who told you that HH will embrace all when he is quick to chase UPND members who work with the government in development undertakings. There is a lot sir but space cant allow me. I for one I cant vote for HH even at gun point, but if God has said HH should be president in 2021, let it be but not through my vote.
Please let him explain where he took money after privatizing our companies. HH is among chaps who should be caged for making Zambians poor.He had no track record of coming from a rich family.
He benefited through commissions after selling mines and kick backs by under pricing.He can’t be trusted to rule this nation.To make matter worse he came into politics through tribalism.It’s only a Tonga to succeed Mazoka and he managed to succeed.Such a person raining a political party can destroy other tribes.
THIS IS TOTAL RUBBISH, HH HAS FAILED TO LEAD HIS PARTY HOW CAN HE LEAD A COUNTRY. HH IS A THIEF OF PRIVATIZATION YOU WANT HIM TO COME AND STEAL SOME MORE. HH IS A TRIBALIST WHO THINKS HE CAN WIN AND RULE ZAMBIA WHEN ALL TONGAS VOTE FOR HIM. NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU CAN CAMPAIGN FOR HICHILEMA IN MEDIA, HE WILL NOT WIN BECAUSE ITS THE PEOPLE THAT VOTE NOT THE MEDIA. ITS NOT EASY FOR SOMEBODY FROM A MINORITY TRIBE LIKE TONGA TO RULE ZAMBIA, HE WILL JUST BRING HIMSELF PROBLEMS BECAUSE THE BEMBAS AND NGONIS WILL NOT ACCEPT HIM. THESE ARE THE FACTS HH AND HIS SUPPORTERS SHOULD KNOW AND ACCEPT.
When you say HH is a thief, which court of law has convicted him? We know of certain lawyers whose licence was withdrawn for stealing from a widow and were convicted in court.
HH was already managing Coopers & Lybrand before privitization. That implies he had money already.
The dirty tribalisim exhibited by the pf rats above is astounding…..the same rats that accuse HH of being tribal , or the same tried lies about privertisation stealing that they can not prove and give ACC nor has any GRZ been able to prove…….
The thought of HH becoming President is almost sending some pipo to the mental asylum you rubber ur eyes but u find the man’s popularity is growing coupled with the interview on prime TV u agreed with in ur self the man is intilligent and he is the right man for the job but ur tribalistic stupidity with in u say it is better to live a miserable life than allow HH to be President kikikiki i want to inform u many of us are ready to make him President becoz he is the right man for the job.
HH has matured and is the best candidate for the Zambian presidency but his team is not organizing themselves into smaller campaign teams. HH must know that the election will not be won on social media, TV, radio and rallies but foot soldering pa komboni, maliketi and villages.
The only candidate who has been tested for authenticity..Zambia needs HH to change course of the country.
HH is not the right person for presidency because he is in politics for wrong agenda impliedly. (1)HH wants is to promote TONGA ethnicity, imagine how tribal these TONGAS are what more when you give them power to rule!!!!!. Zambia can be more divided than ever before on tribal basis. (2)HH is sponsored by the outsiders who are very much interested in our GOD given natural resources.(3) Like what other people have already alluded to HH before privisation had a very humble and financially weak background and how he beacme so rich overnight through kick backs from corporate entity buyers is what scares us most. The man has been corrupt earlier than any other politician living today. For me personally i cant cast my vote on HH.
The only time PF cadres rush to comment is when the subject is HH same way these dull Ministers and the dullest president in the history of the world always talk about HH. There is another story talking about inflation continuing to rise, Diplomats not being paid, UNZA and CBU lecturers about to down tools etc. How come your dull voices are not heard there? I will tell you why it is because you are too DULL to debate things that matter but are clever when bashing an individual. PF supporters are no worse than those women who wake up in the morning in their fitenges and stand at the road to gossip about a working class woman. Brainless twits.
We are at rock bottom. The only way to go now is up and so the time for HH is coming.
Who between the two store money from a poor citizen? Convicted by court. But the other one, pipo including court has failed to convict him. So who is a true thief. Tribalism aside
Ba Mwewa, you are simply so wrong!!!
Charles Mwewa,real name Charles Hamweewa,please continue cleaning old people or plates in Canada while we develop Zambia.The major problem is that many of you Zambians based abroad feed on lies from various online sites sponsored by UPND with a sole aim of painting Zambia black while preaching that HH is a saint.Locals here know HH too well and many of us can never vote for sturbon,greed,know it all and tribal HH!!Kainde is a facebook president who is supported online by none registered voters (refugees) based in various countries!!!Whether this Hamweewa likes it or not,PF shall 100% retain power in 2021 because this party has developed Zambia since 2011.Nobody changes the winning team in life!!Let HH wait for 2099 because 2021 is still for PF-period!!
Mr Sata had the same problem from ,people who are negatively talking about H.H ,are the same human beings that insulted Mr Sata and today it is H.H.we do not know tomorrow.
Just from my home,5 nieces and nephews are now above 18 years and will register as voters for 2021.if am to talk about my whole family,more than 100 members will be voting for PF in 2021.This is how we decide in our family.we even have a whatsapp group where we advise each other about various issues including politics.Thus,nomatter how you try to build HH’s damaged image,its all in vain because people vote from their homes way before and simply confirm it on the polling day.The recent Chilubi results should show dreamers camped in UPND what to expect in 2021 especially from 6.5 provinces where PF is strong.Mr.Michael Sata’s PF cannot die just after ruling for 10 years-NEVER!!!Sata’s PF should rule Zambia for 30 yrs (above UNIP)!!We cannot disappoint Mr Sata’s soul like Kambwili and…
We cannot disappoint Mr Sata’s soul like Kambwili and Harry Kalaba are doing….we have principles!!!The way Southerners are UPND die – hard supporters,is the same way we are PF DIE-HARD SUPPORTERS as well!!
Hi and UPND do not inspire confidence. Their attempts at distortion of truths to make government and his excellence look bad always makes bad reading and listening. Their pride and lack of a sense of magnamity makes the whole lot completely unattractive. They never come out as ‘musunga abantu.” They always sound divisive and look divisive and act divisive. See them in parliament and they are in red something taking unpopular stands against anything they smell May favour the ruling party even when it’s overall benefit to the nation is obvious. They will not join hands to develop their areas with government for fear some votes will shift to government. They have not cared that the southerners oppress any who would be pro PF and encouraged even by the chiefs to vote UPND for no reason but…
Let’s give him a shot people,at least a term n see if he can dig us out of this pit, you know what they say…you never know till you try.
Zambia may be the next Rwanda or even Singapore. I will vote for you HH but please we don’t want a majority Tonga composition in government.
It is simple mathematics. HH will never rule. Even if he has Kambwili of Roan as rubor stamp Vice President the Bemba and the Easterners will never vote for HH. There is no President who has ever ruled Zambia without Bemba approval.
2011 Elections Result – Sata 41.98%, Rupia Banda 35.42%, Hakaind Hachilema 18.17%
2016 Elections – Edgar Lungu 50.35%, Hakainde Hachilema 47.63%
No PF intimidation, PF borrowed money, PF Do as i say power from Seer 1, PF Witchcraft will stop Zambians come 2021 to exercise their voting rights. Investigations must begin the minute the New President is sown in and passports confiscated.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH OF THESE JOKERS WHO THINK YOU CAN BORROW TO PROSPERITY..Debt is OK if you can service it or have plans to service it.. I THOUGHT BWEZANI BAND WAS USELESS, BUT EDGAR HAS BEEN WORSE!! ECL Will be long gone when our grand kids will be paying for this debt that they have pilled up for Zambia.
2021 please Zambians vote for HH.
Njimbu, Kachepa i have a msg for u iam from eastern province and i will vote for HH becoz he is the best candidate for President tribe will never pay bills i have a future of my children to worry about
SAKALA AND MUKUKA YOU ARE LOST SOULS. SURELY DO YOU EXPECT HH, IF HE BECAME PRESIDENT TO APPOINT BEMBAS AND EASTERNERS WHO ARE NOT WITH HIM NOW TO HIS CABINET! SURELY YOU NEED TO HAVE YOUR HEADS EXAMINED! RIGHT NOW HIS SHADOW CABINET IS FULL OF TONGAS, AND A FEW LOZIS. AND THEIR AGENDA IS TO REVENGE ON OTHER TRIBES AS SOON AS THEY ARE IN POWER! GOD HELP US! HICHILEMA MUST NOT COME ANYWHERE NEAR STATE HOUSE BECAUSE THERE WILL BE CIVIL WAR IN ZAMBIA, BECAUSE THE BIG TRIBES WILL NOT ACCEPT TO BE MARGINALIZED! THAT’S THE TRUTH MY DEAR ZAMBIANS! DONT BE CHEATED BY THE SUGAR-COATING HICHILEMA IS TELLING YOU NOW! I HAVE WORKED WITH TONGAS FOR A LONG TIME NOW, AND THEY ARE THE MOST FUNNY TRIBE I HAVE EVER COME ACROSS. THEY ARE SO ATTACHED TO THEIR TRIBE THAT EVEN IF GOD STOOD AGAINST THEIR…
Manganga there r bembas and easterners in govt today r u benefitting may be u ve relatives in govt who r sharing the stolen loot with u u can vomit the tribalistic nonsense becoz it is to ur advantage but tell me one thing are all pipo in eastern province and nothern province living super luxury lives becoz the man in state house comes from there ur tribalistic nonsense will never put food on the table neither will it pay bills stop panicing and get on the train HH means well for the nation than ur favoured leaders at the moment who have poisoned u while they are enjoying the loot and making pipo like u useful *****s