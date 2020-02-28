By Guess Nyirenda, OYV Executive Director

The statement by Hon Dora Siliya – the Minister of Information and Broadcasting who is also Official Chief Government Spokesperson that Zambians must be comforted at the shooting by the police of their fellow citizens involved in riotous behaviour instigated by the gassing of innocent lives is nothing but exposure of an evil mind of a leader against their people.

We have not only vexingly but also appallingly observed the escalation in numbers of those murdered in extrajudicial circumstances, and for one let alone a leader to justify such is indication enough that they are controlled by an evil spirit. This is heartbreaking, to say the least.

As OYV we are extremely perturbed and saddened that the whole Minister let alone the Chief Government Spokesperson can stoop to such levels of justifying extra-judicial killing by the police at the height of the closure of the African Union (AU) theme of silencing the guns by this very year, 2020.

How on earth does the person designated as mouth-piece of the Government utter such unwarranted and hurting remarks not only against the citizens but also against her own Government?

As young people, we are of the conviction that such is not the position of President Lungu and his Government but a mere personal position meant to discredit the government and incite people against the regime.

With the foregoing, OYV, therefore, demands that Hon Dora Siliya be relieved with immediate effect from the sensitive position of Information and Broadcasting Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson as her statement is pitting Zambia and the Zambian Government against the protocols and aspirations of the AU level of silencing the guns by this year 2020, which aspiration Zambia has fully recognized and embraced.

It is shameful and unacceptable for a Government to have a Chief Government Spokesperson that seem not to listen to themselves when they are talking to the world. How on earth does a leader at that level justify the shooting and killing of an innocent schoolboy E. Namugala by men/women in uniform under whatever circumstance? What is Dora saying to the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly – Hon Catherine Namugala? We must as Zambians begin to be scared of our lives. The question is… Are we any safe with leaders who are comforted at the killing of citizens by the police? No.

Therefore President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must come to the rescue of citizens by firing Dora Siliya and also distance his regime from this global misfortune of sanctioning extra judicial killings in Zambia.

As young people we shall not rest until leaders that are comforted by trigger excited police are shown the door by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Zambia generally and Zambians specifically deserve better. President Lungu needs genuine people to help him govern.

[Read 334 times, 334 reads today]