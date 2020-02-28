By Guess Nyirenda, OYV Executive Director
The statement by Hon Dora Siliya – the Minister of Information and Broadcasting who is also Official Chief Government Spokesperson that Zambians must be comforted at the shooting by the police of their fellow citizens involved in riotous behaviour instigated by the gassing of innocent lives is nothing but exposure of an evil mind of a leader against their people.
We have not only vexingly but also appallingly observed the escalation in numbers of those murdered in extrajudicial circumstances, and for one let alone a leader to justify such is indication enough that they are controlled by an evil spirit. This is heartbreaking, to say the least.
As OYV we are extremely perturbed and saddened that the whole Minister let alone the Chief Government Spokesperson can stoop to such levels of justifying extra-judicial killing by the police at the height of the closure of the African Union (AU) theme of silencing the guns by this very year, 2020.
How on earth does the person designated as mouth-piece of the Government utter such unwarranted and hurting remarks not only against the citizens but also against her own Government?
As young people, we are of the conviction that such is not the position of President Lungu and his Government but a mere personal position meant to discredit the government and incite people against the regime.
With the foregoing, OYV, therefore, demands that Hon Dora Siliya be relieved with immediate effect from the sensitive position of Information and Broadcasting Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson as her statement is pitting Zambia and the Zambian Government against the protocols and aspirations of the AU level of silencing the guns by this year 2020, which aspiration Zambia has fully recognized and embraced.
It is shameful and unacceptable for a Government to have a Chief Government Spokesperson that seem not to listen to themselves when they are talking to the world. How on earth does a leader at that level justify the shooting and killing of an innocent schoolboy E. Namugala by men/women in uniform under whatever circumstance? What is Dora saying to the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly – Hon Catherine Namugala? We must as Zambians begin to be scared of our lives. The question is… Are we any safe with leaders who are comforted at the killing of citizens by the police? No.
Therefore President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must come to the rescue of citizens by firing Dora Siliya and also distance his regime from this global misfortune of sanctioning extra judicial killings in Zambia.
As young people we shall not rest until leaders that are comforted by trigger excited police are shown the door by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Zambia generally and Zambians specifically deserve better. President Lungu needs genuine people to help him govern.
Taken out of context due to your political biasness. If a criminal entered your home threatening to harm you and your family what would you do?
If a criminal resists arrest a should you just let them free and smile ?
Violence breeds violence.
Its only in backward countries like Zambia that such careless statements can be issued, and you find people that defend them.
So corrupting is power that even those that have it only in their imagination, will do anything, justify anything to hold on to it.
I dont see any difference between this stance by dora and pf with a person who takes up arms and starts a civil war in the country. Both justify the needless taking of life in the name of preserving peace.
But “the mirth of the wicked is brief”.
The wicked feel like they will always have power and money on their side. They dont know that their day is coming. The grave also awaits them. And hell shall open its mouth to recieve their damned souls.
Shoot cats, not grade 8 pupils.
How can a person justify killing someone for resisting arrest? Really how?
We see protests very often in the developed world(france, germany, USA). But we dont hear any of their leaders or mouthpieces saying they must be shot for resisting arrest.
No respect for the sanctity of life. No respect for human rights.
You fail to deal with the gassing problem and people are agitated and become lawless, and tje best you can do is threaten to shoot them?
The president cant even address the nation or visit the affected areas. All he does issue random remarks at the airport or through his press aid. No leadership, no sympathy, no courage. Just a lust for money and power!
Thank God that all their is a higher and final judge and all wrongdoers will finally be punished for their evil, or else…
I always wonder how we ended up here with this kind of leadership, and ba kateka bali ziiiii chabeee.
Kaizar Zulu – Did those people whose hurts you burnt and threatened with guns enter your house Chisushi iwe. Did that bus driver you threatened with a gun enter your house at night with a gun Chisushi iwe? Did junior Enock Kavindele you threatened with gun enter your house with a gun Chisushi iwe? Did those kids you imprisoned in the boot of your car enter your house with a gun chisushi iwe? and the list goes on. You are just a blood thirst criminals in government. Wait your time will come to account. I hope you are not the imposter and your the real thug I know.
Dora is also being stupid. Does she know the implication of going public to justify killing of someone in the future? Does she know the evidence she is creating against herself in future including her boss. That is why they…
That is why they ignorance is dangerous.