Chipolopolo Prepare for Four Day Camp

By sports
0
Forty two home-based players will enter a four-day Zambia camp in Lusaka this weekend.

Zambia coach Micho will hold the training camp from March 1-5 to select his provisional 30-member 2020 CHAN team and some home-based players for the 2021 AFCON Group H doubleheader qualifier against Botswana on March 26 at home and March 31 away.

The 2020 CHAN will be held in Cameroon from April 4-25.

The team includes Red Arrows forward Bruce Musakanya who recently returned to action after a two-month injury layoff.

Kabwe Warriors striker and the clubs’ top scorer on 9 goals Jimmy Ndhlovu have also been summoned.

Zanaco players have been exempt due to their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal assignment from March 1-8.

Zesco United players have also been excused due to attend to the defending champions’ backlog of league obligations.

Meanwhile, the 30-member team will then embark on a marathon four-match friendly schedule starting on March 11 at home against Malawi.

Zambia will then face Uganda and Mali in a three-nation tournament from March 17-19 in Kampala before facing Rwanda in transit back on March 21 in Kigali.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS:Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Jackson Kakunta, Lawrence Mulenga (both Power Dynamos), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)

DEFENDERS:Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Dominic Chanda (both Kabwe Warriors), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Stephen Chulu (KYSA), Crawford Mwaba (MUZA)

MIDFIELDERS:Rally Bwalya, Fred Mulambia (both Power Dynamos), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Albert Kangwanda (Kafue Celtic), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Kelvin Kampamba, Patrick Gondwe (both Nkana), Mukuka Chanda (Gomes), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers)

STRIKERS;Davy Daka, Kennedy Musonda (both Power Dynamos), Robin Siame (Green Buffaloes), Nkandu Kunda (Gomes), Rickson Ng’ambi (MUZA), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Napsa Stars), Francisco Mwepu, Joseph Phiri (both Red Arrows), Adamson Mulao (Young Green Eagles), Jonathan Munalula (Roan United), Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors)

