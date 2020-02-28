Vice President Inonge Wina has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the United states Lazarous Kapambwe has not been recalled.

Mrs Wina says no Zambian diplomat has been expelled by the US Government in retaliation to the expulsion of that Country’s Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote.

She said Ambassador Foote was not expelled from Zambia but that he was recalled by his country after Zambia complained over his conduct regarding the issue of homosexuality.

Mrs Wina was responding to UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu during the Vice President question time who wanted to know whether Ambassador Kapambwe has been recalled or not.

Mrs Wina explained that as Ambassador to the UN, Ambassador Kapambwe had a different permit which is different from the one required by Washington.

Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the USA Lazarous Kapambwe was asked to come back from Washington by that country on a reciprocity of mishandling of Ambassador Foote’s issue by the President and Foreign affairs Minister and team.

Mr Kalaba questioned why Ambassador Kapambwe was told to come back after spending a month in Washington and after being told to prepare for presentation of his letters of credence to President Donald Trump on 7th February 2020.

He challenged Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji to explain to the nation how long it takes to process a visa for anyone going to the US, let alone a diplomatic visa.

