Economy

ZESCO and Angolan Firm Sign an nterconnecting transmission MOU

By Chief Editor
Power Utility firm Zesco and RNT of Angola have signed an Inter-Utility Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the Zambia-Angola grid interconnecting transmission lines that will facilitate power trading between the two countries and the region.

The signing ceremony took place today, 28th February 2020 at the Ministry of Energy Head Office in Lusaka.

The proposed grid interconnector is aimed at improving the reliability and security of supply between the two countries as it will enhance the sharing of power generation infrastructure resulting in more investments and economic growth.

Zesco Limited Managing Director Victor Mundende said that the signing of the IUMoU marked yet another important milestone in ZESCO’s quest of realizing its vision of becoming the ‘Hub of electricity trading in the region by 2025’.

”If we are going to be the hub of electricity trading in the region by the year 2025, then the need for the development of interlinking transmission lines, which form the network of regional
interconnectivity, cannot be overemphasized”, he said.

Mr Mundende said the scope of the project include the connection of the eastern districts of Angola to the Zambian grid and the extension of the Zambian grid into the Angolan grid thereby promoting mutual social-economic development through enhanced electricity trading between the two countries and in the region.

He assured the ministers of energy for both Angola and Zambia of the two utilities’ resolve to complete the feasibility studies for the interconnection lines and quickly progress into project implementation.

Mr Munded stressed that ZESCO and RNT would set up technical teams to realize the project.

Previous articleZambia’s Ambassador designate to the US has not been recalled-Wina
Next articleHH Explains how Rating Agency Downgrade affects Mealie Meal Prices

