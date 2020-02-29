4 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Green Eagles Perch at Number One

Green Eagles on Saturday rallied to beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 at home in Choma to go top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Angel Lubamba put Mighty ahead in the 16th minute to see the last placed side take a one-nil halftime lead.

But Liniker Mwikisa equalized on 64 minute and Ronald Chibwe scored the winner in the 76th minute.

Eagles are number one for at least 24 hours before Forest Rangers, whom they displaced to second spot, play Lumwana Radiants at home in Ndola on Sunday.

Eagles have 44 points from 23 games played and with one match in hand while Forest have 43 points heading into their date with 12th placed Lumwana.

Otherwise, there was little activity in the top five on Saturday but Red Arrows hopes of making inroads suffered a setback when they lost 2-0 at home by 8th placed Lusaka Dynamos.

Baba Basile put Arrows ahead in the 29th minute to join Arrows striker and top scorer James Chamanga on 14 goals before Aubrey Funga completed the job in the 71st minute.

The result sees Dynamos extend their unbeaten run to nine successive league games on 37 points, one behind Arrows who fall from sixth to number seven.

-FAZ Super Division Results & Fixtures
WEEK 25
29/02/2020
Red Arrows 0-Lusaka Dynamos 2
Green Eagles 2-Mufulira Wanderers 1
Nkwazi 0-Green Buffaloes 2
13h00: KYSA-Napsa Stars
Kabwe Warriors 2-Nakambala Leopards 0
Postponed:
Buildcon-Power Dynamos
Nkana-Zanaco
Zesco United-Kansanshi Dynamos
01/03/2020
13h00: Forest Rangers-Lumwana Radiants
WEEK 21
15h00: Zesco United-Power Dynamos
04/03/2020
WEEK 20
Lumwana Radiants-Zesco United

