1 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 29, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Health Minister thanks the US Government on support in the fight against HIV/AIDS

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Health Minister thanks the US Government on support in the fight against...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has thanked the United States Government and PEPFAR, on behalf of President Edgar Lungu, for the great support that Zambia is receiving from that country in the fight against HIV /AIDS and Tuberculosis as well as the nations health systems strengthening agenda.

Dr. Chilufya said this at the just ended Country Operational Planning Meeting (COP 2020)which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa from the 24th to the 28th of February, 2020.

Dr. Chilufya said the Zambian government remains indebted to the US and its people for improving the health and well being of Zambians.

And US Government Global AIDS Coordinator Deborah Birx reiterated the US commitment to supporting Zambia to attain epidemic control of HIV and to sustaining the HIV response.

She paid glowing tribute to President Lungu for his exemplary leadership that has seen 1.1 million Zambians with HIV on ART out of the 1.2 living with HIV in the nation.

She stated that Zambia was well on its way to arriving at epidemic control of HIV and lauded the Southern African Country as a great example for the region.

She urged Zambia to pay special attention to adolescent girls and young people in the HIV response, particularly in identifying those living with HIV and ensuring they are put on ART so that they attain viral load suppression.

In the 2019 COP, Zambia had $421 approved for her HIV programs, and it is expected that more funding will be approved under COP 2020.

[Read 67 times, 67 reads today]
Previous articleFirst Lady launches the ‘50 Million Women African Platform’ in Lusaka
Next articleAvoid politicizing ZAMPHIA survey – Musamba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

I’m aware that so much money has been spent in designing and constructing toll gates-Finance Minister

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu says there has been a lag between the construction of road tolling facilities and the...
Read more
General News

Court orders the deportation of a 17-year-old boy back to Mozambique

Chief Editor - 0
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate, Edward Banda has ordered for the deportation of a 17-year-old boy to Mozambique, his country of origin, for unlawfully entering and...
Read more
General News

Government U-turns on a Decision to Evict a Local Community from a Forest Reserve

Chief Editor - 0
The government has rescinded a decision to evict the community of Nadongo forest reserve in Moomba ward of Monze district in Southern Province. Last year,...
Read more
Headlines

Local Villagers being unfairly punished by the Fishing ban as the guidelines are not clear

Chief Editor - 0
A Fisherman in Mufumbwe’s Kalombo ward has appealed to the Department of Livestock and Fisheries, and the Department of WildLife and National Parks to...
Read more
Headlines

Improved Grade 12 Results attributed to the Connection of Schools to the Power Grid

Chief Editor - 0
Milenge District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Denis Mukunta has attributed the improved academic performance at Milenge Secondary School to the connection of the learning...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Avoid politicizing ZAMPHIA survey – Musamba

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Senior Statistician, Chibesa Musamba says the Zambia Population HIV Assessment (ZAMPHIA) should not be perceived as a duplication of the latest Zambia Demographic Health...
Read more

The Population based HIV assessment survey is harmless and meant to assess progress in HIV programs-Minister of Health

Health editor - 26
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia is among 13 nations where a population based HIV impact assessment survey is being conducted,findings of which...
Read more

Mob attack nurse at Luwingu district hospital and damage ambulance

Health editor - 41
A mob of residents in Luwingu district, Northern Province yesterday axed a male nurse who attempted to rescue an elderly woman under attack from...
Read more

No Student Will Be Evacuated From China, says Chilufya

Health Chief Editor - 26
Government has maintained that it will not evacuate Zambian students studying in China in the awake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister CHITALU CHILUFYA says...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 67 times, 67 reads today]