Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has thanked the United States Government and PEPFAR, on behalf of President Edgar Lungu, for the great support that Zambia is receiving from that country in the fight against HIV /AIDS and Tuberculosis as well as the nations health systems strengthening agenda.

Dr. Chilufya said this at the just ended Country Operational Planning Meeting (COP 2020)which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa from the 24th to the 28th of February, 2020.

Dr. Chilufya said the Zambian government remains indebted to the US and its people for improving the health and well being of Zambians.

And US Government Global AIDS Coordinator Deborah Birx reiterated the US commitment to supporting Zambia to attain epidemic control of HIV and to sustaining the HIV response.

She paid glowing tribute to President Lungu for his exemplary leadership that has seen 1.1 million Zambians with HIV on ART out of the 1.2 living with HIV in the nation.

She stated that Zambia was well on its way to arriving at epidemic control of HIV and lauded the Southern African Country as a great example for the region.

She urged Zambia to pay special attention to adolescent girls and young people in the HIV response, particularly in identifying those living with HIV and ensuring they are put on ART so that they attain viral load suppression.

In the 2019 COP, Zambia had $421 approved for her HIV programs, and it is expected that more funding will be approved under COP 2020.

