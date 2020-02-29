Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says there has been a lag between the construction of road tolling facilities and the full realization of the impact they have on improving the roads.

Dr. Ng’andu said that he is aware that so much money has been spent in designing and constructing toll gates and that once the money is exhausted, it will pay off as what will be collected from toll fees is profits.

Dr. Ng’andu said that most of the money realized from toll fees will go towards maintaining roads countrywide, adding that it is obvious that once the government collects toll fees from road users, the government will have a duty to maintain roads.

Dr. Ng’andu said that road users should expect more and more roads to be worked on as a result of the toll fees being collected, noting that currently the amount of roads that need to be worked on is quite huge adding that road maintenance has been going on since 2013.

Dr. Ng’andu was speaking shortly after inspecting operations at the Chongwe Toll plazas with National Roads Funds Agency -NRFA- Chief Executive Officer WALLECE MUMBA in Chongwe.

And Mr.Mumba said NRFA has collected over K 4 billion in road tolling fees from 2013 to the end of 2019 and that as at the end of 2019, NRFA was running 24 inland toll collection points such as weighbridges and toll plazas.

Mr.Mumba said the agency also has an additional ten collection point at the borders making them 34 in total and said that NRFA has also introduced an electronic payment system which is expected to increase inland toll fee collection this year.

Mr.Mumba said over eight thousand cards have been distributed to motorists across the country as a way of promoting cashless transactions when collecting toll fees and that NRFA is this year opening up six more toll gates.

Mr.Mumba says the Chongwe toll station which started operating in 2017 collects about 86 thousand Kwacha per day and 2 point 6 million kwacha in toll fees.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ng’andu has called on engineers working on the Kacholola bridge which was damaged by rains to speed up works to put up a permanent bridge.

Dr. Ng’andu, who inspected the temporal bailey bridge praised Engineers for ensuring that traffic flow is restored on the portion where the bridge was damaged.

And Mr.Mumba briefed the Minister that NRFA releases K 5 Million Kwacha to the Road Development Agency (RDA) working with DMMU mobilized the bailey bridge and installed it on the damaged portion of the great east road in Eastern province.

He said any delays in doing so would have resulted in a complete cut off of Lusaka and eastern province.

Mr.Mumba further disclosed that permanent works on the bridge following the release of funding to RDA will start next week.

He said NRFA will require more funding to ensure that permanent bridges are constructed in areas where they are damaged.

